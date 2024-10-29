Venom: The Last Dance – A Night of Epic Action, Dark Elegance, and Glamour

Filmhouse Group hosted an unforgettable night of entertainment on Friday, October 25th, as they premiered Venom: The Last Dance at the prestigious IMAX, Lekki. The exclusive event, hosted by dynamic Harmonie, drew a crowd of industry insiders, and top influencers.

As attendees arrived, they were greeted by a dazzling red carpet experience, where they mingled with influencers and film enthusiasts. The atmosphere was electric with anticipation as guests eagerly awaited the screening.

Inside the venue, the excitement reached a fever pitch as attendees took their seats. The lights dimmed, and the iconic Marvel character, Venom, appeared on the screen. The audience was captivated by the thrilling action, stunning visuals, and captivating storyline.

The premiere was a vibrant occasion. Guests enjoyed upbeat music, refreshing drinks, and delicious food and continued to celebrate the night. The event was a resounding success, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories.

The event was a celebration of cinema, fashion, and pop culture. Celebrities like Denrele Edun, Uti Nwachukwu, Groovymono, Toby Forge, Mayor Frosh, Chizoba Chigbo and a host of others graced the red carpet, turning heads with their dark elegance.

The Venom: The Last Dance premiere was more than just a movie screening; it was an experience. From the red carpet glamour to the thrilling movie the event left a lasting impression on all who attended.

“Filmhouse Group continues to set new standards in showcasing the magic of cinema. Venom: The Last Dance premiere is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences.” Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group For more moments from the premiere,

