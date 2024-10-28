Movies
Kemi Lala Akindoju & Babatunde Apalowo’s “In the Shadows of Good Fortune” Set for Post-Production Lab at Marrakech
“In the Shadows of Good Fortune,” a new film by Kemi Lala Akindoju is gearing up for it’s final stages of production at the 7th edition of the Atlas Workshops at the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM).
The film which has Lala as producer and Babatunde Apalowo as the writer and director is among the films selected for post-production support at the festial which will run from December 1 to 5, 2024.
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Lala said,
Super excited to announce my next film ‘IN THE SHADOWS OF GOOD FORTUNE’ which is a collaboration with the very talented Babatunde Apalowo.
The film is a project by Babatunde Polymath Pictures and Lala’s The Make It Happen Production Company, the project also enlists co-production efforts from Nkechi Okere, Jamiu Shoyode, and Oludara Egerton-Shyngle.
Since its inception in 2018, the Atlas Workshops have fostered collaboration and supported emerging filmmakers from Africa and the Arab world. This year’s lineup includes 17 projects in development and 10 films in production or post-production, selected from over 300 submissions across 13 countries, offering a platform for regional talents to connect with global industry experts.
Below is the complete list of projects and films selected for the Atlas Workshops
