Kemi Lala Akindoju & Babatunde Apalowo’s “In the Shadows of Good Fortune” Set for Post-Production Lab at Marrakech





“In the Shadows of Good Fortune,” a new film by Kemi Lala Akindoju is gearing up for it’s final stages of production at the 7th edition of the Atlas Workshops at the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM).

The film which has Lala as producer and Babatunde Apalowo as the writer and director is among the films selected for post-production support at the festial which will run from December 1 to 5, 2024.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Lala said,

Super excited to announce my next film ‘IN THE SHADOWS OF GOOD FORTUNE’ which is a collaboration with the very talented Babatunde Apalowo.

The film is a project by Babatunde Polymath Pictures and Lala’s The Make It Happen Production Company, the project also enlists co-production efforts from Nkechi Okere, Jamiu Shoyode, and Oludara Egerton-Shyngle.

Since its inception in 2018, the Atlas Workshops have fostered collaboration and supported emerging filmmakers from Africa and the Arab world. This year’s lineup includes 17 projects in development and 10 films in production or post-production, selected from over 300 submissions across 13 countries, offering a platform for regional talents to connect with global industry experts.

Below is the complete list of projects and films selected for the Atlas Workshops

Development Projects:

Alicante – Lina Soualem (Algeria) – Debut fiction film

Flowers of the Dead (Flôr di finado) – Nuno Miranda (Cape Verde) – Debut film

Ici repose – Moly Kane (Senegal) – Debut film

The Last Beast of Atlas – Walid Messnaoui (Morocco) – Debut film

Lucky Girl (Chanceuse) – Linda Lô (Senegal) – Debut film

The Orange Grove – Murad Abu Eisheh (Jordan) – Debut film

Princesse Téné – Fabien Dao (Burkina Faso) – Debut film

Pure Madness (Pure folie) – Inès Arsi (Tunisia) – Documentary – Debut film

Samir, The Accidental Spy (Samir, Espion malgré lui) – Charlotte Rabate (Syria) – Debut film

She Shelter (Le Refuge) – Talal Selhami (Morocco) – 3rd film

She Source (Al Madda) – Mouloud Ouyahia (Algeria) – Debut film

Sour Turn, 2023 (À vous, 2023) – Cynthia Sawma (Lebanon) – Debut film

Moroccan Development Projects:

And Still I Rise (À balles perdues, mon âme gagnée) – Djanis Bouzyani (Morocco) | Documentary – Debut film

Dar Marjana – Lamia Lazrak (Morocco) | Documentary – Debut film

Fatwa – Mohamed El Badaoui (Morocco) – 4th film

The Field (Le Champ) – Mohamed Bouhari (Morocco) – Debut film

The Nours (Les Frères Nour) – Yassine Iguenfer (Morocco) – Debut film

Films in Production or Postproduction:

Aisha Can’t Fly Away – Morad Mostafa (Egypt) – Debut film

All That’s Left of You – Cherien Dabis (Palestine) – 3rd film

Aardi – Tala Hadid (Morocco) – 3rd film

Behind the Palm Trees – Meryem Benm’barek (Morocco) – 2nd film

Chronicles from the Siege – Abdallah Alkhatib (Palestine) – 2nd film

In the Shadows of Good Fortune – Babatunde Apalowo (Nigeria) – 2nd film

It’s a Sad and Beautiful World – Cyril Aris (Lebanon) – Debut fiction film

Laundry (Uhlanjululo) – Zamo Mkhwanazi (South Africa) – Debut film

Once Upon a Time in Gaza – Tarzan & Arab Nasser (Palestine) – 3rd film

Atlas Film Showcase:

El Sett – Marwan Hamed (Egypt)

Selected Moroccan Professionals for Atlas Station: