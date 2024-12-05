Connect with us

"Call Me Mummy Awon Boys”: Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju Shares Joyful News of Baby No. 2

We love good news, and this one is a joy to share. Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and her husband, Gbubemi Fregene (Chef Fregz), have welcomed their second child—a baby boy!

The actress and producer took to Instagram to announce the joyful news, sharing stunning maternity photos alongside a heartfelt caption:

Carrying and birthing a child…a beautiful, complex, tough, miraculous , transforming experience. You can now call me Mummy awon boys.

Lala and Chef Fregz, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to Adeoreofe, their first son born in February 2021. Just recently, the couple celebrated six years of marriage, and now their growing family has reached another beautiful milestone.

We’re thrilled for them—check out her touching announcement and gorgeous photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

