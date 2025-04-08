Chef Fregz Moves FOURWARD: Unveils Four Bold Brands Shaping His Next Chapter

The newly established Chef Fregz Group, spearheaded by the renowned Nigerian chef and entrepreneur Gbubemi Fregene, better known as Chef Fregz, marked its debut with the launch of four new brands.

The unveiling occurred at a private event titled FOURWARD on March 26, 2025, at the Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos.

The highly anticipated launch brought together industry leaders, celebrity guests, creatives, food lovers, and friends of the brand to witness a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s culinary and creative scene.

The evening was further elevated with the sponsorship of leading brands, including Knorr, Coca-Cola, PESA, Vendy, Eventful Plus, Elles Ice, and Sara.O.

Guests were welcomed into the venue with carefully curated cocktails and a selection of gourmet small chops-beef sliders, tozo puffs, chicken suya, and glazed prawns-all elegantly served from one of the newly unveiled arms of the Group: Canapés by Chef Fregz.

The delicious welcome was a prelude to the main event: the reveal of four passion-driven brands.

The programme opened with a welcome by Chef Wayne Lawal, Head Chef at the Chef Fregz Group, followed by a reflective worship session and a fireside chat with Chef Fregene himself.

Speaking on the inspiration behind FOURWARD, he said, “This moment is the manifestation of a dream I’ve carried in my heart for over two decades. Long before the brand, long before the accolades-I knew I wanted to build something meaningful. Something that spoke to our culture, our creativity, and our community. Last year tested me in ways I never imagined, but this dream stayed alive through it all. Tonight, I get to share it with the world.”

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the four distinct brands under the Chef Fregz Group, conducted by Yewande Zaccheaus, Chairman of Eventful. With grace and heartfelt words, she led the moment to resounding applause as guests were introduced to the next chapter of the Chef Fregz vision.

Iya Freggz, rooted in local flavours and Nigerian soul food.

The Fregz Atelier, a creative consultancy offering branding, strategy, and storytelling for individuals and businesses.

Jaiye, a spirited food experience designed to celebrate global flavours and the joy of dining.

Canapés by Chef Fregz, an elevated catering solution for premium events.

A panel session followed, featuring Cassandra Collins, Marketing Manager at PESA, and Samson Ogunfunwa, Lead, Sales & Partnerships at Vendy, alongside Chef Fregene.

The conversation explored entrepreneurship and collaboration across sectors. Audience members engaged in a thoughtful Q&A session, offering reflections and raising questions that affirmed the relevance and resonance of the vision behind FOURWARD.

In his closing remarks, Chef Fregz expressed deep gratitude to everyone who had walked this journey with him, reminding guests that while FOURWARD may be a new beginning, it is built on years of quiet labour, vision, and love.

The new launch marks the bold next chapter for one of the most recognizable names in Nigeria’s food scene.

