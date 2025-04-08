Connect with us

All About Mimi's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration | Catch the Highlights

Chef Fregz Moves FOURWARD: Unveils Four Bold Brands Shaping His Next Chapter

Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

Lisabi Festival 2025 Gave Us Everything: Style, Culture & Glamour

Ascent Club Unveils the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa!

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Banking on Women’s Health Conference: Revolutionizing African Women's Healthcare with Landmark Report Launch

Inside the Maison Valor Escape: The Ultimate Luxury Wellness Retreat for Women

Omniverse Africa Summit 2025: Four Days of Innovation and Collaboration Rock Lagos

Princess Mayolein’s Bold Move: Reviving Education and Strengthening Ties Between Odual Kingdom and Aberdeen

The gorgeous Mimi Saleeman, aka Ashabi to’n sha dollar, took to the vibrant city of Lagos to celebrate her milestone 30th birthday. Everything was oozing glitz and glam, from the stunning decor to the gorgeous guests and, of course, the lavish celebrant.

Mimi was intentional about making sure she created a day and memory that would be etched in everybody’s hearts. She made sure the fun was all in the air from the fab games played by the MC, which engaged all her guests to the heartfelt eulogy by the amazing Akewi, to the non-stop overflow of yummy bites, foods and drinks and everything in between.

During the ceremony, there was an outpouring of love and well wishes from friends & family, most especially the heartfelt message from Mimi’s adorable daughter (which made everyone laugh & smile) to the sweet message from her darling husband.

The event was graced by 9ice as a stunning surprise for the birthday girl from her husband.

Planner: @Lh_events
Celebrant: @I.maryam _

