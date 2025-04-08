Connect with us

Promotions

Discover the Exciting Giveaway Offer from TECNO CAMON 40 and Air Peace Airlines!

Events Promotions

All About Mimi's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration | Catch the Highlights

Events News Promotions

Chef Fregz Moves FOURWARD: Unveils Four Bold Brands Shaping His Next Chapter

Promotions

Former Nigerian Aviation Minister stands In Support of Sterling Bank's Zero Transfer Fees | Read more

Promotions

How KongaFM 103.7 helped Ishaku Mohammed's Insomnia Challenge

Events Music Promotions

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Banking on Women’s Health Conference: Revolutionizing African Women's Healthcare with Landmark Report Launch

Events Promotions

Inside the Maison Valor Escape: The Ultimate Luxury Wellness Retreat for Women

Features Music News Promotions

Shaping Afrobeats: Olaitan Salaudeen’s Behind-the-Scenes Role

Events News Promotions

Omniverse Africa Summit 2025: Four Days of Innovation and Collaboration Rock Lagos

Promotions

Discover the Exciting Giveaway Offer from TECNO CAMON 40 and Air Peace Airlines!

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Imagine boarding a flight and walking away with a brand-new TECNO CAMON 40 — no extra cost, no hidden tricks, just a reward for choosing to fly. Sounds unreal? Well, TECNO Mobile, one of the leading global smartphone brands, and Air Peace Airlines, one of Nigeria’s premier airlines, have joined forces in a landmark partnership to revolutionize the travel and technology landscape.

This unprecedented partnership between TECNO and Air Peace marks a pivotal moment in the realm of consumer experiences. The synergy between these two industry giants promises an innovative and seamless fusion of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled travel services.

As the anticipation mounts, a wave of excitement sweeps through the air, hinting at a journey filled with surprises, exclusivity, and uncharted territories. Customers and enthusiasts alike can expect a convergence of excellence that will redefine the standards of travel and mobile technology.

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Air Peace, said Diana Dike, Executive PR officer at TECNO Mobile.

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences to our customers. Together, we aim to elevate the travel experience and set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.

The partnership between TECNO Mobile and Air Peace will introduce a series of innovative initiatives and exclusive offerings designed to delight and engage customers in unique ways. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, giveaways, and unveilings that will showcase the true essence of this extraordinary partnership.

The countdown to the first giveaway is on. So book your next flight, join the raffle draw, or get your camera ready for the challenge— TECNO and Air Peace have multiple exciting ways for you to win!

For more information and updates on this groundbreaking collaboration, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X and Air Peace Airlines on their official social media channels.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php