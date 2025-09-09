Bola Matel-Okoh, Dolapo Osinbajo, and Ibukun Awosika Set to Headline The Executive Woman Summit 2025 in Lagos

Senior women executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders from across Nigeria’s business landscape will gather for The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS) 2025, a high-level leadership summit focused on advancing authentic and transformative leadership. Convened by Bola Matel-Okoh, founder of BMO Advisory Services and the Women’s Lifestyle Hub, the event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed “Leading from Within: An Authentic Approach to Leadership,” the one-day summit will feature keynote addresses, strategic networking sessions, and panel discussions focused on real-world leadership issues, reinvention, influence, and community among women in executive spaces.

Notable speakers confirmed for the summit include Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, former Second Lady of Nigeria, and Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group and former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria. Alongside other inspiring leaders, they will provide insights on leadership in a complex socio-economic environment and the role of women in shaping resilient systems.

Other speakers include, Managing Director, FCMB, Oluyemisi Edun; Founder & Managing Director, MedPlus Pharmacy, Joke Bakare; Chief Executive Officer, BMG SEVEN, Binta Max-Gbinije; CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Head of Purple Academy at Wema Bank, Feranmi Owolabi; Founder & Chairman, Eventful, Yewande Zaccheaus; Head of External Communications, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh; Country manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard, Folasade Femi-Lawal; Head of Sponsorships, Events and Collaboration, First Bank, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande; and, Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director, Sweet Sensation Confectionery, Ayo Anibaba.

“The Executive Woman Summit was born from a deep understanding of today’s leadership landscape,” said convener Bola Matel-Okoh. “Having spent over three decades in high-stakes roles, and through my work as an executive coach, I’ve seen the immense pressure women leaders face. This summit is a defiant stand against burnout and a strategic investment in self.

According to Matel-Okoh,

“For today’s woman, a thriving career is a journey that demands intentionality and a powerful community. This summit caters to both. It is where we prepare for tomorrow by leading from within today. We’re creating a powerful space for women to transcend the noise, find clarity, and forge connections that will define their next decade,” she added.

Designed for career professionals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and rising leaders alike, the event will welcome women from diverse sectors, including finance, technology, law, media, and health. The summit will also feature curated lifestyle experiences including live music, comedy, cocktails, and outdoor exhibitions, underscoring a commitment to holistic leadership and well-being.

Registrations are currently open, with an executive package offering exclusive access and priority seating. A virtual experience pass option is also available for participants outside Lagos or Nigeria. Visit here to register and learn more about the summit.

