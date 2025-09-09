AKO 10 Marks a Historic Night for African MMA

The African Knockout Championship (AKO) reaffirmed its status as one of the continent’s leading mixed martial arts events, as AKO 10 lit up the Velodrome with a night of action, intensity, and history that will be long remembered.

The championship drew audience, with several distinguished figures in attendance, including the Honourable Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Chairman of Nigeria’s Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, AKO President Kamaru Usman, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, and ambassadors representing Algeria, Cuba, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco. Their presence continues to highlight the growing global recognition of African combat sports and the platform AKO is building for athletes across the continent.

Inside the cage, the battles were as fierce as they were dramatic. The most dramatic finish of the evening came from Jean “The Black Panther” Do Santos, who stunned the arena and the MMA world with a flying knee that knocked out Nigeria’s Jibrin Baba in just five seconds.

The electrifying finish not only crowned him the first-ever AKO Lightweight Champion but also set a new record for the fastest knockout in AKO history. Meanwhile, Jane Osigwe etched her name in AKO history by capturing the Women’s Bantamweight Interim Championship title with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Sanaa Mandar. It was a razor-thin battle, but Osigwe’s determination shone through as she walked away with the gold.

The championships continued to deliver marquee moments. Senegal’s Gasmire Diatta captured the Interim Featherweight Title with a crushing TKO over Angola’s Andre Mukisi at 1:30 of Round 2, cementing his status as one of Africa’s rising stars. Nigeria’s own Yahaya Yahuza reminded fans why he is one of the brightest stars on the rise.

With relentless pace and precision, he outworked Cherif Drame across three rounds to claim a dominant unanimous decision victory, keeping his undefeated record intact in front of an adoring home crowd.

Other fights in the cage delivered equally explosive outcomes: In the women’s bantamweight division, Joy Obanla gave the home fans something to cheer about with a sensational second-round TKO over Ufot Nelson at 4:38, marking her as a dominant force in her class.

Farouk Boudissa wasted no time, forcing Chukwuemerie Okoli into a rear-naked choke submission just 1:12 into the first round, while Fouad Madani imposed his will on Nigeria’s Sodiq Amao, securing another rear-naked choke victory at 3:24 of Round 1. Zimbabwe’s Lewis Mataya, stopped Ivory Coast’s Prince Mensan with a brutal TKO at 4:49 of Round 2, a finish that had the crowd on its feet. In a gritty middleweight contest, Cameroon’s Cabrel Fongno emerged victorious after earning a judge’s technical decision when Memon Kone was unable to continue following a groin strike.

By the time the final bell rang, AKO 10 had delivered everything fans could hope for. From electrifying fights, to breakout performances, and unforgettable moments that will echo through African combat sports for years to come.

The night closed with the sense that AKO is becoming a movement, a stage where African fighters display their talent to the world, a platform for champions to rise to global success. With AKO 10 now etched into history, fans can already begin to look forward to the next chapter, because the African Knockout Championship is only just getting started, and its rise promises to be unstoppable.

About African Knockout (AKO) Championship:

The African Knockout (AKO) Championship is Africa’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, dedicated to promoting and developing martial arts talent across the continent. Co-founded by Kamaru Usman, the first African-born UFC Champion, AKO aims to elevate African combat sports and create a pathway for emerging talent.

