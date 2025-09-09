PalmPay Hustle Grant: Supporting Entrepreneurs with N500,000 to Grow Their Business

Are you chasing your dreams, grinding every day to grow your side hustle or small business? PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading neobank, is here to fuel that passion with the PalmPay Hustle Grant, a bold initiative designed to empower everyday hustlers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs with big visions.

With N500,000 cash up for grabs, the grant will be awarded to Nigerians whose stories and businesses shine with passion, resilience, and impact.

Who Can Apply?

The Hustle Grant is for all Nigerians running side hustles, small businesses, or entrepreneurial projects. In today’s tough economy, where access to capital is limited, PalmPay wants to give real hustlers the push they need.

To stand out, applicants must share an authentic and inspiring story about their hustle by stating the challenges they’ve faced, their drive, and how N500,000 would transform their business. Whether it’s expanding operations, buying raw materials, tools and equipment, PalmPay wants to know how this grant will spark real growth.

Here’s how to enter;

1. Create a 60-second video telling us:

Why do you love PalmPay?

What is your business about?

Why do you need support?

How will ₦ 500,000 change everything for you?

2. Post the video on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter with the hashtag “PalmPayHustleGrant” and tag PalmPay social media handles.

3. On Facebook, drop your video in the pinned post.

The top 5 entries will be shortlisted, and the top 3 entrepreneurs will be rewarded with the grant to grow their hustle.

The first set of finalists will be picked by Thursday, September 11th, 2025.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the chance to take your hustle to the next level, this is it. The PalmPay Hustle Grant is your golden ticket.

Sponsored Content