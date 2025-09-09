Connect with us

Promotions

PalmPay Hustle Grant: Supporting Entrepreneurs with N500,000 to Grow Their Business

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

A New Film from Chivas Regal Shines Spotlight on Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew

Events News Promotions Sports

AKO 10 Marks a Historic Night for African MMA

Events News Promotions

Bola Matel-Okoh, Dolapo Osinbajo, and Ibukun Awosika Set to Headline The Executive Woman Summit 2025 in Lagos

Events News Promotions

NASENI Unveils InnovateNaija, A 250million Naira Innovation Challenge designed to Shape the Future of Nigeria’s Infrastructure

Promotions

Unlock Global Opportunities: Boldswitch Introduces U.S. Bank Accounts for Nigerians with Zero Fees

Promotions

From “Igbeva” to Impact: A Rising Designer’s Bold Debut

Events News Promotions

Closeup Teams Up with Influencers to Spark a Bold New Era of Confidence

News Promotions

When Beauty Meets Fashion: Why This Relationship Defines Global Style By E.A.T.O.W. Global

Events News Promotions

Supreme Semolina Welcomes Ify Mogekwu as Brand Ambassador

Promotions

PalmPay Hustle Grant: Supporting Entrepreneurs with N500,000 to Grow Their Business

Written by PalmPay
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Are you chasing your dreams, grinding every day to grow your side hustle or small business? PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading neobank, is here to fuel that passion with the PalmPay Hustle Grant, a bold initiative designed to empower everyday hustlers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs with big visions.

With N500,000 cash up for grabs, the grant will be awarded to Nigerians whose stories and businesses shine with passion, resilience, and impact.

Who Can Apply?
The Hustle Grant is for all Nigerians running side hustles, small businesses, or entrepreneurial projects. In today’s tough economy, where access to capital is limited, PalmPay wants to give real hustlers the push they need.

To stand out, applicants must share an authentic and inspiring story about their hustle by stating the challenges they’ve faced, their drive, and how N500,000 would transform their business. Whether it’s expanding operations, buying raw materials, tools and equipment, PalmPay wants to know how this grant will spark real growth.

Here’s how to enter;
1. Create a 60-second video telling us:

  • Why do you love PalmPay?
  • What is your business about?
  • Why do you need support?
  • How will ₦ 500,000 change everything for you?

2. Post the video on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter with the hashtag “PalmPayHustleGrant” and tag PalmPay social media handles.
3. On Facebook, drop your video in the pinned post.

The top 5 entries will be shortlisted, and the top 3 entrepreneurs will be rewarded with the grant to grow their hustle.

The first set of finalists will be picked by Thursday, September 11th, 2025.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the chance to take your hustle to the next level, this is it. The PalmPay Hustle Grant is your golden ticket.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php