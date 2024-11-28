Movies & TV
Every Iconic Outfit From “The Smart Money Woman” Season Two Episode One
The Smart Money Woman season 2 debuted earlier this month to a wave of excitement—and it’s safe to say, it didn’t disappoint. While fans of the best-selling book and the previous season eagerly tuned in, the show proved it has a magnetic appeal that extends far beyond the book’s loyal readers.
One standout feature of the show? The sheer style on display. Not only did the series bring much-needed escapism (and humor!) to its audience, but the wardrobe? Utterly swoon-worthy. The best part? 90% of the pieces were from Nigerian designers, showcasing the vibrant creativity of the Nigerian fashion scene across all ten episodes.
Below, feast your eyes on exclusive imagery from the show, with a style recap from episode 1. Whether you’re in the mood for sumptuously costumed, binge-worthy TV or just looking for inspiration to elevate your wardrobe, this one’s for you, Bellastylistas!
Osas Ighodaro in Andrea Iyamah & Eso Dike in Seamless
Toni Tones in Style In Lagosss
Toni Tones in Adey Soile (Top) & DZYN (trousers)
Ini Dima-Okojie in Andrea Iyamah
Kemi Lala Akindoju in Andrea Iyamah & Rococo Lagos
Tania Omotayo in Andrea Iyamah
Tobi Bakre in rXStudios
Nicole Ikot in Style In Lagosss
Toni Tones in Rococo Lagos & Symbols of Authority
Toni Tones in DZYN
Anto Lecky in 17thLane RTW
Ini Dima-Okojie in Bloom by FBD & Symbols of Authority
Ini Dima-Okojie in Bloom by FBD & Symbols of Authority
Oluchi Odii & Maggie Osuome in Shop FSS
Catch all episodes of the Smart Money Woman Season 2 on Azuwa Studios on YouTube
All Designers in the Smart Money Woman Season 2 Episode 1
Bags: Lola Adeoti
Hair: 10X10 Styles, La Posh Hair
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman 2