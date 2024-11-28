Every Iconic Outfit From “The Smart Money Woman” Season Two Episode One

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Smart Money Woman season 2 debuted earlier this month to a wave of excitement—and it’s safe to say, it didn’t disappoint. While fans of the best-selling book and the previous season eagerly tuned in, the show proved it has a magnetic appeal that extends far beyond the book’s loyal readers.

One standout feature of the show? The sheer style on display. Not only did the series bring much-needed escapism (and humor!) to its audience, but the wardrobe? Utterly swoon-worthy. The best part? 90% of the pieces were from Nigerian designers, showcasing the vibrant creativity of the Nigerian fashion scene across all ten episodes.

Below, feast your eyes on exclusive imagery from the show, with a style recap from episode 1. Whether you’re in the mood for sumptuously costumed, binge-worthy TV or just looking for inspiration to elevate your wardrobe, this one’s for you, Bellastylistas!

Osas Ighodaro in Andrea Iyamah & Eso Dike in Seamless

Toni Tones in Style In Lagosss

 

Toni Tones in Adey Soile (Top) & DZYN (trousers)

Ini Dima-Okojie in Andrea Iyamah

Eku Edewor in Andrea Iyamah

Kemi Lala Akindoju in Andrea Iyamah & Rococo Lagos

Tania Omotayo in Andrea Iyamah

Tobi Bakre in rXStudios

Nicole Ikot in Style In Lagosss

Ogwa Iweze in Andrea Iyamah

Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Toni Tones in Rococo Lagos & Symbols of Authority

Toni Tones in Rococo Lagos

Toni Tones in DZYN

Anto Lecky in 17thLane RTW

Ini Dima-Okojie in Bloom by FBD & Symbols of Authority

 

Ini Dima-Okojie in Bloom by FBD & Symbols of Authority

Oluchi Odii & Maggie Osuome in Shop FSS

Eku Edewor in Pepper Row

Toni Tones in  Joketaade

Catch all episodes of the Smart Money Woman Season 2 on Azuwa Studios on YouTube

 

All Designers in the Smart Money Woman Season 2 Episode 1

Andrea Iyamah

DZYN

Bloom by FBD

Lady Biba

Adey Soile

Style In Lagosss

rXStudios

Pepper Row

Rococo Lagos

Symbols of Authority

For Style Sake

17thLane RTW

Bags: Lola Adeoti

All Shoes: Lhambi, YinkaMB

Hair: 10X10 Styles, La Posh Hair

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman 2

