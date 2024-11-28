Connect with us

Denim Diaries: Don't Miss Bella Okagbue's Latest Fashion Fix

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

When Music Meets Style: 10 Times Adekunle Gold Had Us Absolutely Captivated

ATAFO to Unveil SS25 Collection This Weekend, Find Out All About It Here

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Glamour & Elegance: EMY Africa Awards 2024 Brings Together Ghana and Nigeria in Style

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

"Flamboyantly Gidi” Took Over the Red Carpet at "Suspicion" Premiere – See All the Looks

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Denim Diaries: Don’t Miss Bella Okagbue’s Latest Fashion Fix

30 mins ago

Denim Done Right

Do we have denim devotees in the house? Today’s #OOTD inspo comes courtesy of the uber-stylish Bella Okagbue. Rocking a fresh take on classic denim, Bella stuns in FashionNova‘s New York Days Denim Coat and Call It Luck Taper Leg jeans.

The light wash of the coat paired with the sleek silhouette of the taper-leg jeans creates an effortlessly chic look perfect for a casual day out. But don’t let the simplicity fool you! Bella layers her coat with an unconventional bust-length white top, showcasing her keen sense of style.

Swipe through the carousel below for more photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Bella (@bellaokagbue)

Bella’s outfit is a great reminder that denim doesn’t have to be basic. By playing with proportions and washes, you can create a look that’s both on-trend and uniquely your own. Head over to BellaNaijaStyle.com for more style inspirations.

