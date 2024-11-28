Denim Diaries: Don’t Miss Bella Okagbue’s Latest Fashion Fix

Denim Done Right

Do we have denim devotees in the house? Today’s #OOTD inspo comes courtesy of the uber-stylish Bella Okagbue. Rocking a fresh take on classic denim, Bella stuns in FashionNova‘s New York Days Denim Coat and Call It Luck Taper Leg jeans.

The light wash of the coat paired with the sleek silhouette of the taper-leg jeans creates an effortlessly chic look perfect for a casual day out. But don’t let the simplicity fool you! Bella layers her coat with an unconventional bust-length white top, showcasing her keen sense of style.

Swipe through the carousel below for more photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bella (@bellaokagbue)

Bella’s outfit is a great reminder that denim doesn’t have to be basic. By playing with proportions and washes, you can create a look that’s both on-trend and uniquely your own. Head over to BellaNaijaStyle.com for more style inspirations.