Bella Okagbue is Serving Style in These 5 Nigerian Brands

Nigerian fashion is having a well-deserved moment. Homegrown brands are setting the pace, pushing the boundaries of creativity, and making every stylish girl in the country eager to wear their designs.

And right in the midst of this movement is Bella Okagbue, fashion and lifestyle content creator.

She has a way of wearing local designs that will make you look twice. Whether it’s a statement dress with dramatic textures or a perfectly tailored piece, Bella knows how to elevate every look while celebrating the artistry of Nigerian fashion.

So, which of her recent outfits have us completely obsessed? Let’s get into it.

Bella in KÍLÈNTÁR

Bella is serving rich, earthy elegance in this KÍLÈNTÁR look and we are here for it. The fringed details bring all the drama but in the most effortless way. It’s giving boho-chic meets high fashion.

And let’s talk about the styling: minimal but intentional. Plus that wooden bag is a subtle nod to nature.

Bella in Imad Eduso

What we love about this Imad Eduso look on Bella is the mix of structure and softness. The high-neck lace top brings a classic, refined touch, while the satin mini skirt adds a bold contrast. The 3D butterfly appliqués give it a standout look.

Paired with matching shoes and her sleek pixie cut, Bella delivers a look that feels both vintage and fresh.

Bella on Pettre Taylor

Draped in Pettre Taylor, Bella is a vision of effortless elegance. The soft, cloud-like print gives the dress a dreamy, almost ethereal quality, making it feel light and fluid. Her styling is spot on, neatly braided hair, minimal jewellery, and a chic bag that seamlessly complements the entire look. It’s modern, clean, and absolutely stunning

Bella in Tiffany Amber

If drama, elegance, and movement were a dress, this Tiffany Amber piece would be it. The rich teal colour makes a bold statement, while the cascading layers of ruffles bring all the volume and flair. Bella keeps the focus on the dress, opting for a sleek bun, minimal jewellery, and matching heels.

Bella in Hertunba by Florentina

Bella makes this Hertunba by Florentina dress look so effortless. The fitted design flatters her shape, and the black print adds character. The feathered hemline gives it a soft, stylish finish. She keeps her accessories simple and pairs the look with a braided updo, letting everything flow naturally.