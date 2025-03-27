Federal Government Declares Two-Day Public Holiday for Eid-el-Fitr

Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, have been declared public holidays by the Federal Government for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji–Ojo, announced this in a statement issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

The minister congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. He urged them to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity, and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

He called on Nigerians to use this period to pray for “peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.” He also encouraged citizens to celebrate “safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.”

On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended “heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful” and prayed that “the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillments to everyone.”

