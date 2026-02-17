Ramadan Is Here. Here’s How You Can Make the Most of the Holy Month

Ramadan (the month of fasting) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. For Muslims around the world, it is a sacred period of fasting, prayer and renewed devotion to Allah. From dawn until sunset each day, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and marital relations. Beyond physical restraint, Ramadan is also about spiritual discipline. It is the month when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, so many Muslims strive to read and recite the Qur’an more in the holy month to reconnect with faith and seek forgiveness.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is an obligation for adult Muslims who are physically and mentally able, except those who are sick, pregnant, travelling, elderly or menstruating. They are exempted but may make up the fast later or fulfil other religious allowances as prescribed in Islam.

Ramadan is a yearly opportunity for Muslims around the world to deepen their faith and spirituality, especially because it’s filled with Allah’s blessings and a chance to earn multiple rewards for the hereafter.

What Muslims Focus on During Ramadan

The absolute focus of Muslims during Ramadan is on how to increase their faith in Allah. Everything is tied into that. Prayer becomes more central in the holy month. In addition to the five daily prayers, Muslims perform extra prayers at night, known as Taraweeh. These prayers are a special part of Ramadan and are often performed in congregation at the mosque.

Reading the Qur’an also becomes a daily priority. Many Muslims wish to complete the Holy Book many times during Ramadan. Some can complete it many times, some twice, some once, some almost. The most important thing in Islam is the intention behind a deed.

Charity is another essential part of Ramadan. Giving to those in need is strongly encouraged. This includes formal charity, zakat, and voluntary charity, known as sadaqah. Acts of kindness, helping others, and showing generosity are also considered charity. Supplicating, saying numerous Tasbeehs are also considered charity.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to avoid gossip, anger, arguments and harmful behaviour. As said, fasting is not only from food, but from actions and words that harm others (and ourselves). Muslims are also encouraged to limit the time spent on social media during Ramadan to avoid encountering harmful images or videos.

The Last Ten Nights Hold Special Importance

Every day of Ramadan is important for Ibaadah (worship), but the last ten days are exceptional because one of these nights includes the Laylatul Qadr, known as the Night of Destiny. The Qur’an describes it as a night that is better than a thousand months. Because the exact date is not known, Muslims increase their worship during the last ten nights, hoping to experience its blessings. According to Prophet Muhammad, sins from the previous will be forgiven and cleared for anyone who witnesses Laylatul Qadr, and another narration includes the coming year too.

Some of the Life Lessons of Ramadan

Abstinence is the most visible part of Ramadan, but it also teaches self-control. It reminds Muslims that discipline is possible, even when something is difficult. Experiencing hunger, even temporarily, helps Muslims understand the reality of those who live with hunger daily. This awareness encourages generosity and compassion. There are also scientifically proven advantages of Ramadan and how much it benefits the body.

When Ramadan ends, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the completion of the fast. But the true goal of Ramadan is not only to complete the month. It is to carry its lessons forward.

As you prepare to fast or are fasting, Ramadan wants you to ask yourself, how can I continue these deeds even outside Ramadan? If any act is important enough to be observed inside Ramadan, it is important to be observed outside Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak!