Maltina Unveils First-Ever Ramadan Light-Up in Kano as Part of 50th Year Activities

Published

43 minutes ago

 on

L-R Uzodinma Odenigbo; Corporate Affairs Director, Maltina Company; Alhaji Bashir Mahe Wali, Representative, Emir Kano state; Federico Agressi, Supply Chain Director, Maltina Company; Mr Hamisu Saad Dogonnama, Representative, Deputy Governor, Kano state; Architect Ahmad Abba Yusuf, Executive Secretary, History and Culture Bureau, Kano State; Murtala Kabiru, Director of Tourism, Kano State; Eno Nsikan Nta, Top Distributor, Maltina Company; Assumpta Onyegbule, Regional Business Manager, Maltina Company; and Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Maltina Company at Maltina’s Ramadan Light Up Ceremony held in Kano State on Friday, 20th February, 2026.

Ramadan is a sacred season, a time of consecration, reflection, and acts of kindness. It nourishes the soul through fasting and prayer. At Iftar, families and communities gather at sunset to break their fast, reconnect, and renew bonds through shared meals. And Maltina brings that nourishment that restores strength to the body in that quiet moment of gratitude.

 Maltina, ushered in the season in Kano with its first-ever Ramadan Light-Up, illuminating Kofa Nassarawa Emir Palace Road as a symbolic welcome to the holy month. The landmark installation transformed the historic route into a visual expression of unity, reflection, and renewal.

Held on Friday, February 20, the evening began with The Shared Table, a communal Iftar gathering that brought guests together at sunset. As fasts were broken and Maghrib prayers observed, the moment embodied the deeper meaning of Ramadan: intentional nourishment, gratitude, and kindness expressed through shared hospitality.

This was followed by the official switch-on in the presence of Maltina Company executives, government representatives, religious leaders, influencers, and members of the Islamic community. Accompanied by Qur’anic recitations, the Light-Up set a calm and reflective tone for the season ahead.

Now in its 50th year, Maltina continues to build on a longstanding presence in community life, evolving its legacy of nourishment and happiness into visible cultural engagement. Through moments such as the Ramadan Light-Up and Shared Table, the brand reinforces its commitment to bringing people together in meaningful ways.

Speaking at the event, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Maltina Company, said:

“Ramadan is a season of renewal, sharing, and reflection. For 50 years, Maltina has stood for nourishment, happiness and togetherness. This Light-Up reflects our belief that true nourishment lies not only in what we drink, but in the connections we build and the communities we strengthen.”

The Maltina Ramadan Light-Up stood as a moment to refresh, reflect, and replenish; honouring both the spiritual depth of the season and the shared joy of breaking fast together. It forms part of Maltina’s 50th year activities, reflecting a journey shaped by unity, shared moments, and the enduring spirit of community.

