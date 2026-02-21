Cussons Baby Moments Season 9 Grand Finale: What a day of Tears, Laughter, and Pure Magic! Every Baby Truly Is A Star

The Cussons Baby Moments Season 9 Grand Finale delivered everything we hoped for. Adorable babies owned the stage, proud parents beamed and shed a few tears, and the tiniest humans reminded us how easily they steal the biggest hearts.

After a journey that began with over 2000 entries capturing real joy, moved through the Top 50 GRWM videos, and sparked passionate voting across the country, the night came down to ten little stars on one stage, judges deliberating, and one family about to have their lives

changed forever.

Then came the moment we had all been waiting for. The winners of Cussons Baby Moments

Season 9 are:

1st Place – Hope cyprian (Baby) Okoye nchekwube Jacinta (Mother) Morgan Cyprian

(Father) – ₦5 million

3rd Place – Jesuntojumi Femi-Oke (Baby) Patricia Femi-Oke (Mother) Opeyemi Femi-Oke

(Father)– ₦1 million

The rest of the Top 7 walked away as royalty with consolation prizes, lifelong memories, and the love of a country that fell for their babies too.

This season was not just about prizes. It was about pausing in the chaos of parenthood to celebrate drolly smiles, bath-time splashes, sleepy cuddles, and the communities that showed up to vote and cheer at odd hours. It reminded every parent that they are not alone and that their baby is already a star.

Thank you to every family who entered, every voter who showed love, the judges, and Cussons Baby for creating a space where “Every Baby is a Star” became a shared truth.

Over the years, Cussons Baby has remained a trusted partner to mothers while continually strengthening its leadership position within Nigeria’s baby care category. The brand has evolved alongside its consumers, consistently adopting innovative ways to connect, engage, and provide meaningful support to families across the country.

Here is to more moments, more giggles, and more love. To our Season 9 champions, shine on little ones. The whole country is proud.

aftermath.

