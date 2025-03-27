Colour, Comfort & Care: Inside the New Paediatric Playroom at Gbagada Hospital

Connect with us

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Adeniran Adeola, Representative for the Director of Medical Services, Health Service Commission;  Hamzat Adediyi, Director of Physiotherapy; Olukoya Adebukola, Assistant Director, Nursing Services; Amenze Eguaveon, Founder/Executive Director, Lluvia Health Organisation; Balogun Sarah, Senior Special Assistant to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health; Representative Olusegun Joseph Babafemi, Medical Director Gbagada General Hospital; Abieyuwa Emokpae, Paediatrician and Representative, Paediatrics Association of Nigeria, representing the Managing Director; Matilda Kerry, Senior Program Analyst & State Lead, Clinton Health Access Initiative.

As the ribbon was cut and the playroom at Gbagada General Hospital officially opened to children and the public, the space reflected the thoughtful planning behind its creation. From wall murals emphasizing the importance of mental health to interactive building blocks designed to stimulate creativity, each element of the room showcased a high level of intentionality.

The paediatric playroom is a dedicated space within the hospital where young patients can engage in play, experience joy, and maintain a sense of autonomy during their stay. Every child deserves a space to play, dream, and heal. That belief came to life with the launch of the Lluvia Health Organisation playroom in Gbagada General Hospital, a project made possible through the financial support of Bama Mayonnaise. 

Sope Martins, Founder, The Kid Lit Foundation; Dr Amenze Eguaveon, Founder/Executive Director; Balogun Sarah, Senior Special Assistant to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health.Ifako-Ijaye Maryland

Amenze Eguavoen, Founder and Executive Director of Lluvia Health shared

“In conceptualising this project, we wanted to create not just a space within the hospital for children to get away from the stress of clinical treatment, but also a safe space where they could engage their creativity, find comfort and joy, and pockets of true happiness during an otherwise difficult hospital stay. Play is an essential and natural part of childhood.

Decades of childhood psychology and research have revealed the numerous benefits of play in psycho-social and cognitive development of children. Research shows that play can reduce anxiety, aid emotional resilience, and even contribute to faster recovery. 

Children naturally gravitate towards play as they learn and explore the world around them. Unfortunately, children in clinical settings, children with chronic health conditions, and children with disabilities often miss out on play. By creating this dedicated space, we hope to help young patients feel more at ease, promote their emotional well-being, and make hospital visits less daunting for children and their families.”

The launch event was graced by stakeholders and partners who share the vision of improving care for children. In attendance were representatives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Toni Adeyemi; the Chief Resilience Officer of the Lagos Resilience Office (LASRO), Folayinka Dania; as well as representatives from the Health Service Commission, the Ministry of Health, the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, MTN Foundation, the Kids Lit Fest, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), officials of Gbagada General Hospital, and board members of Lluvia Health Organisation.

Feyisope Akinyosoye, Program Analyst, Clinton Health Access Initiative; Matilda Kerry, Senior Program Analyst & State Lead, Clinton Health Access Initiative; Folayinka Danla, Chief of Resilience; Amenze Eguaveon, Founder/Executive Director, Lluvia Health Organisation; Kiki Omeili, Nigerian Actress; Oluwatoni Adeyemi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health; Osarugue Awani, Advisory Board Member; Amaka Iloh, Advisory Board Member

This project was made possible through the generosity of Bama Mayonnaise by GB Foods, whose commitment to child welfare contributed significantly to bringing the vision to life. Their support underscores the importance of the work being done by Lluvia Health Organisation to make therapeutic play more accessible in Lagos State. The space is intended to serve paediatric patients during their hospital stays, offering resources that support healing and overall well-being.

Through the transformation of hospital spaces, Lluvia Health Organisation aims to redefine paediatric care in Nigeria, particularly within public health institutions. As a non-governmental organisation, Lluvia Health is dedicated to helping children grow up healthy, happy, and confident, with a focus on three core areas: Nutrition, Life Skills, and Therapeutic Play & Arts.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

