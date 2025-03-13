Connect with us

Hilda Baci Champions Leadership & Legacy at Wesley Girls’ IWD 2025 Celebration

Moët & Chandon Hosts an Intimate Celebration of Love at The Table

The Royal Oath: A Bold Fusion of African Heritage and Fashion at Africana Experience Live 2025

Empowering Women in Tech: PalmPay's IWD Masterclass Trains over 100 participants and Awards 10 internships

Ojulari Olasunkanmi Unveils 'The Other Side of Midnight' | Exploring the Unseen Power of Lagos Nightlife

Discover the Key Insights from Johnnie Walker's Leadership at the Trace Summit 2025

Firestarter the Musical Brings Poetry, Music, and Dance to Lagos on April 13, 2025

#OwnTheSweat: Here's How Dettol Cool Is Bringing Freshness and Fitness to Communities Across Nigeria

Hot Babes! Get ready for HERtitude 2025 | A time to Show up and Show Out

Femme Africa and Platoon Unveil Refurbished Music Room at Queens College Yaba

Renowned Chef and Guinness World Record breaker, Hilda Baci, marked International Women’s Day 2025 in a memorable way by spending an impactful day with students of Wesley Girls Secondary School, Lagos, offering mentorship, sharing her personal journey, and igniting the spirit of leadership among young girls.

The event, themed “She Belongs, She Leads”, brought together students, teachers, and accomplished women from various fields for an engaging experience designed to inspire the next generation of female trailblazers.

The excitement was palpable as students cheered enthusiastically upon Hilda’s arrival. The event kicked off with a beautifully choreographed dance performance, setting a lively and inspiring tone for the day.

In her welcome speech, the school’s principal, Bankole Adeola, expressed gratitude for Hilda’s presence, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and leadership in shaping the future of young girls.

Hilda Baci, who made history in May 2023 by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (93 hours and 11 minutes), engaged the students in a heart-to-heart conversation about resilience, self-belief, and breaking barriers. Her words resonated deeply, as students listened with rapt attention, inspired by her journey of perseverance and success.

Hilda added;

Your dreams are valid, and your potential is limitless. The world needs more young women who are confident, fearless, who take up space, and who believe in themselves. No dream is too big!

The event featured a hands-on cooking session, where selected students had the chance to cook alongside Hilda, learning techniques, creativity, and the importance of passion in any field. The cooking session was filled with laughter, excitement, and an eagerness to learn, making it a standout moment of the day.

Beyond the cooking session, the students actively engaged in an interactive conversation, Q&A sessions, fostering an atmosphere of empowerment and personal growth.

As a highlight of the day, an outstanding student was awarded a brand-new laptop, while several others received thoughtful gifts in recognition of their potential.

A donation of ₦500,000 cash was also awarded by Hilda towards the activation of the school’s computer library to empower and equip the girls with digital skills acquisition.

Additionally, the most favorite female teacher, as voted by the students, received a ₦500,000 cash prize awarded by, underscoring the impact of dedicated educators in shaping future leaders.

The event sponsored by brands Hilda represented, Viva, GB Foods, the makers of Gino Peppered Chicken cubes, and Bama concluded on a high note, with students and teachers expressing their deep appreciation for the experience.

As the celebration continued with music, dancing, and heartfelt conversations, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of everyone present. Hilda’s presence not only inspired but also reinforced the message that every girl deserves to be seen, heard, and empowered to lead.

