Moët & Chandon Hosts an Intimate Celebration of Love at The Table

On February 21st, Moët & Chandon brought the essence of love to life by hosting an exclusive edition of The Table by Moët & Chandon at The Gather House, Ikoyi. This intimate evening welcomed five beloved influencer couples alongside five specially invited guest couples for a night filled with heartfelt conversations, exquisite dining, and the finest champagne.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from Osato Evbuomwan, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Nigeria. She expressed her enthusiasm for bringing couples together to celebrate love in all its forms. Evbuomwan highlighted Moët & Chandon’s dedication to creating unforgettable moments, emphasizing that love—like champagne—is meant to be shared and savored.

Guests indulged in a beautifully curated four-course menu crafted by Chef Feyikewa, the visionary behind Ajoje and Kewa’s Kitchen. Each dish was thoughtfully paired with different variations of Moët & Chandon champagne, enhancing the flavors and elevating the dining experience. The menu featured delicate and indulgent pairings, from elegantly crafted appetizers to rich, decadent desserts, all designed to complement the effervescence of Moët.

As couples dined, they engaged in meaningful conversations about love—discussing what it means to them, the journeys they’ve shared, and the small moments that make love truly special. The atmosphere was warm, filled with laughter, heartfelt toasts, and a palpable sense of connection.

The highlight of the evening was the Toast to Love—a moment where every couple raised their glasses in unison, celebrating their love stories and the beauty of companionship. It was a scene of pure magic, reflecting Moët & Chandon’s timeless ethos of celebrating life’s finest moments.

From the exquisite ambiance to the sparkling glasses of champagne, the evening was a tribute to love in its purest form. Guests left feeling inspired, grateful, and deeply connected—not only to their partners but to a community that cherishes love as much as they do.

Through this experience, Moët & Chandon reaffirmed its place as a symbol of celebration, toasting to love in all its beautiful expressions.

#MoetMoment #ToastToLove #CelebrateWithMoet

Sponsored Content