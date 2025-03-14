Johnvents Group Champions Women’s Health at IWD Celebration

“A healthy woman is a powerful force. When she thrives, everything around her flourishes.”

This message set the tone for an inspiring International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 celebration across all Johnvents Group factory locations. Embracing the global

theme, “Accelerate Action,” with a special focus on “Women, Wellness, and Wellbeing,” the Group emphasized that actual progress begins with women’s health because only healthy women can accelerate action at home, in the workplace, and across society.

In Collaboration with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Johnvents Group hosted a wellness event themed “Women, Work, and Wellbeing,” a reflection of Johnvents ongoing commitment to empowering women and championing their health and happiness at every step of the way.

The celebrations were held simultaneously across Johnvents Group production locations: Johnvents Industries, Akure; Premium Cocoa Products, Ile Oluji; Noble Eagle, Owo; and Johnvents Foods, Idanre. The atmosphere was filled with energy, unity, and purpose. From light exercise routines to engaging wellness discussions and breast screening sessions, the activities were thoughtfully designed to promote health, fitness, and holistic well-being for the women who power the business every day.

Speaking at the event, Caroline Omotosho, Managing Director of Johnvents Industries, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, highlighted the company’s dedication to supporting women across its value chain:

“As a company focused on nourishing Africa and the world, we know it starts with nourishing our people, especially the women who power our vision daily. In our cocoa value chain, women are not just participants; they are leaders, quality enforcers, machine operators, logistics coordinators, and change agents. Women form a vital part of our operations across several departments, from administration to manufacturing and food processing, where their contribution continues to drive excellence and impact. We are proud to create a work environment where women are seen, heard, and supported, mastering technical roles and leading change in sectors once considered out of reach.”

The celebration highlighted the importance of stronger women, healthier communities, and a brighter future—accelerated by wellness, driven by action, and inspired by purpose.

Sponsored Content