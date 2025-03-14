From Forbes to the Nobel Prize: Zuriel Oduwole Headlines Sterling’s Leadership Forum

In a world often content with waiting for change, Zuriel Oduwole is the girl who decided to make it happen. Zuriel from the onset has faced cameras, sat across from heads of state and asked questions that left world leaders amazed.

By ten, she was featured in Forbes. At twelve, ELLE Magazine named her one of the “33 Women Who Changed the World.” And in 2017, then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called her “the world’s most powerful girl” for her fearless campaign against child marriage and her unwavering fight to get more girls in school, Now, Nigeria’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize nominee takes center stage at the Sterling Leadership Series.

Today, at just 22, Zuriel Oduwole is one of Nigeria’s youngest-ever nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize. She’s addressed over 51,000 young people in 19 countries, spoken at global summits like COP23 in Bonn, and brought fresh urgency to the link between climate change and education. A filmmaker. An advocate. A disruptor. A storyteller. And now, she’s about to bring that unstoppable energy to the Sterling Leadership Series (SLS).

Sterling Leadership Series: Fearless Voices, Bold Futures

On March 14th, at the Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, Zuriel will headline the much-anticipated Sterling Leadership Series under the theme, “The Audacity to Do: A Fearless Generation.”

As one of Nigeria’s most influential platform for thought leadership, SLS isn’t just another speaker series, it’s a movement. It’s where ideas take root, where action begins, and where Nigeria’s brightest minds gather to reimagine tomorrow.

This special Women’s Month edition of SLS emphasizes Sterling Bank’s commitment to championing female leadership, education, and empowerment. Through initiatives that nurture entrepreneurs, invest in communities, and create pathways for future leaders, Sterling has positioned itself as a catalyst for change and there’s no better example of that bold vision than Zuriel herself.

What to Expect

Moderated by the dynamic Sheila Ojei, this hybrid event promises more than inspiration. Expect actionable insights on leadership, strategies to empower Nigeria’s youth, and networking with a community of changemakers. Whether you join in-person or online, you’ll leave with a challenge: to be fearless, to do more, and to lead with purpose.

Spots for the physical event are limited. Registration is now open, click here to book your slot. The future doesn’t wait, and neither should you.

About Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank is a visionary force for Nigeria’s future, leading bold initiatives that drive economic growth and social impact. From supporting businesses to empowering communities, Sterling Bank’s commitment to thought leadership and innovation continues to shape a new, fearless generation of Nigerian leaders.

