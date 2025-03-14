Events
Women, Work & Worth: Tolagbe Soleye Martins & Jola Ayeye Lead a Bold Conversation
In a bold prelude to International Women’s Day 2025, Women, Work & Worth: Owning the Narrative convened a powerhouse of women ready to step fully into their confidence, visibility, and influence.
Hosted by Tolagbe Soleye Martins, a leading strategy and communications expert dedicated to empowering women and businesses, and featuring award-winning writer, producer, and podcast host Jola Ayeye, the event delivered a powerful message: ‘Own your story before the world writes it for you’.
Challenging the Status Quo
In a world where women often second-guess their worth, wait for permission, or shy away from visibility, this event challenged attendees to break the cycle. Key conversations revolved around:
- Your worth isn’t just what you think—it’s what people are willing to offer. How do we ensure we’re positioning ourselves for the opportunities we deserve?
- Visibility won’t just “happen.” Women must be intentional about being seen, heard, and valued.
- Imposter syndrome is a liar. If you’re in the room, you belong there—end of story.
- Perfection isn’t the goal—execution is. The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t? Taking action, even when it’s messy.
A Gathering of Trailblazers
Tolagbe Soleye Martins, known for her work in public-private partnerships, business strategy, and executive coaching, has been at the forefront of helping women navigate leadership, entrepreneurship, and self-presentation. Through platforms like TMGrammar and her work in business process outsourcing , she continues to equip leaders with the skills and mindset to step into their power with clarity and confidence.
Jola Ayeye, the mind behind one of Nigeria’s most popular podcast, I Said What I Said, and a writer/producer with credits on major Netflix and Amazon Prime productions, shared deep insights on storytelling, self-mastery, and the power of personal branding. Her work continues to shape narratives for women, ensuring their voices are amplified in media and beyond.
This pre-IWD event was more than a gathering—it was a moment of reckoning. Women must stop waiting to be “chosen” and start choosing themselves. Through candid discussions, strategic insights, and real-world applications, attendees left not just inspired but equipped with tangible tools to execute their ambitions.
