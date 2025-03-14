Women, Work & Worth: Tolagbe Soleye Martins & Jola Ayeye Lead a Bold Conversation

In a bold prelude to International Women’s Day 2025, Women, Work & Worth: Owning the Narrative convened a powerhouse of women ready to step fully into their confidence, visibility, and influence.

Hosted by Tolagbe Soleye Martins, a leading strategy and communications expert dedicated to empowering women and businesses, and featuring award-winning writer, producer, and podcast host Jola Ayeye, the event delivered a powerful message: ‘Own your story before the world writes it for you’.

Challenging the Status Quo

In a world where women often second-guess their worth, wait for permission, or shy away from visibility, this event challenged attendees to break the cycle. Key conversations revolved around:

Your worth isn’t just what you think—it’s what people are willing to offer. How do we ensure we’re positioning ourselves for the opportunities we deserve?

Visibility won’t just “happen.” Women must be intentional about being seen, heard, and valued.

Imposter syndrome is a liar. If you’re in the room, you belong there—end of story.

Perfection isn’t the goal—execution is. The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t? Taking action, even when it’s messy.

A Gathering of Trailblazers

Tolagbe Soleye Martins, known for her work in public-private partnerships, business strategy, and executive coaching, has been at the forefront of helping women navigate leadership, entrepreneurship, and self-presentation. Through platforms like TMGrammar and her work in business process outsourcing , she continues to equip leaders with the skills and mindset to step into their power with clarity and confidence.

Jola Ayeye, the mind behind one of Nigeria’s most popular podcast, I Said What I Said, and a writer/producer with credits on major Netflix and Amazon Prime productions, shared deep insights on storytelling, self-mastery, and the power of personal branding. Her work continues to shape narratives for women, ensuring their voices are amplified in media and beyond.

This pre-IWD event was more than a gathering—it was a moment of reckoning. Women must stop waiting to be “chosen” and start choosing themselves. Through candid discussions, strategic insights, and real-world applications, attendees left not just inspired but equipped with tangible tools to execute their ambitions.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Tolagbe Martins | [email protected] | +2348161198651

