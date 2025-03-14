Connect with us

Women, Work & Worth: Tolagbe Soleye Martins & Jola Ayeye Lead a Bold Conversation

Segilola Resources Celebrates IWD 2025 with Business Training for Over 200 Women in Osun

From Forbes to the Nobel Prize: Zuriel Oduwole Headlines Sterling’s Leadership Forum

Johnvents Group Champions Women’s Health at IWD Celebration

Moët & Chandon Hosts an Intimate Celebration of Love at The Table

Hilda Baci Champions Leadership & Legacy at Wesley Girls’ IWD 2025 Celebration

The Royal Oath: A Bold Fusion of African Heritage and Fashion at Africana Experience Live 2025

Empowering Women in Tech: PalmPay’s IWD Masterclass Trains over 100 participants and Awards 10 internships

Ojulari Olasunkanmi Unveils 'The Other Side of Midnight' | Exploring the Unseen Power of Lagos Nightlife

Discover the Key Insights from Johnnie Walker’s Leadership at the Trace Summit 2025

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In a bold prelude to International Women’s Day 2025, Women, Work & Worth: Owning the Narrative convened a powerhouse of women ready to step fully into their confidence, visibility, and influence.

Hosted by Tolagbe Soleye Martins, a leading strategy and communications expert dedicated to empowering women and businesses, and featuring award-winning writer, producer, and podcast host Jola Ayeye, the event delivered a powerful message: ‘Own your story before the world writes it for you’.

Challenging the Status Quo

In a world where women often second-guess their worth, wait for permission, or shy away from visibility, this event challenged attendees to break the cycle. Key conversations revolved around:

  • Your worth isn’t just what you think—it’s what people are willing to offer. How do we ensure we’re positioning ourselves for the opportunities we deserve?
  • Visibility won’t just “happen.” Women must be intentional about being seen, heard, and valued.
  • Imposter syndrome is a liar. If you’re in the room, you belong there—end of story.
  • Perfection isn’t the goal—execution is. The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t? Taking action, even when it’s messy.

A Gathering of Trailblazers

Tolagbe Soleye Martins, known for her work in public-private partnerships, business strategy, and executive coaching, has been at the forefront of helping women navigate leadership, entrepreneurship, and self-presentation. Through platforms like TMGrammar and her work in business process outsourcing , she continues to equip leaders with the skills and mindset to step into their power with clarity and confidence.

Jola Ayeye, the mind behind one of Nigeria’s most popular podcast, I Said What I Said, and a writer/producer with credits on major Netflix and Amazon Prime productions, shared deep insights on storytelling, self-mastery, and the power of personal branding. Her work continues to shape narratives for women, ensuring their voices are amplified in media and beyond.

This pre-IWD event was more than a gathering—it was a moment of reckoning. Women must stop waiting to be “chosen” and start choosing themselves. Through candid discussions, strategic insights, and real-world applications, attendees left not just inspired but equipped with tangible tools to execute their ambitions.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Tolagbe Martins | [email protected] | +2348161198651

