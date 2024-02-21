Connect with us

Introducing the Lady Boss Portraits: Equipping Women to Own Their Narratives

Introducing the Lady Boss Portraits: Equipping Women to Own Their Narratives

written by Choice Okweku for Gazmadu Studios
Published

1 day ago

 on

The Lady Boss Campaign is a collaboration between LadyBiba and Gazmadu Studios, in partnership with BellaNaija, with the sole purpose of equipping women to stand up and own their narratives. The campaign has consistently celebrated successful women across different industries and shared their unique stories with the world.

This collaboration began when the creative directors of both brands, Bisola Adeniyi (Founder LadyBiba) and Yagazie Equare, (Founder, Gazmadu Studios) met initially in 2017 at the Future Awards.

Their paths crossed again at the TFD Business Masterclass in 2018 where they bonded after discussions concerning running a business in Nigeria and their shared interests in hiring majorly female staff. The ‘Lady Boss’ Portraits was launched for the first time in 2019 after conversations continued about how important it is for women to own their narrative.

2019 maiden edition was themed “Own Your Story” and it featured women like Lala Akindoju, Sola Adesakin, Kemi Onabanjo, Yolanda Okereke, amongst others. Over 20 women were a part of this movement

The theme for the year 2020 was ‘Be Your Beautiful’. Through this campaign, Beautiful was redefined as a woman’s authenticity, not generic standards and the campaign had amazing women involved, like Iroghama Ogbeifun, Abimbola Balogun, Oluwatosin Olaseinde among others.

2021 came with the theme “Be your story”. This was a movement to raise women to walk their talk. This campaign kicked off with the official campaign shoot featuring Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Tosin Osinowo, Yeside Olayinka-Agbola, Yejide Rosewe, and Ada Osakwe.

In 2022, it was about ‘Winning together,’ as the campaign showcased amazing female relationships across different age groups, work/business dynamics, and industries – winning together! This aimed to encourage more female partnerships, collaborations.

For Winning Together, featuring Dynamic Duos like: Eloho Eweniyi, Odunayo Eweniyi, Candide Johnson Olatowun,  Yemi Keri, Jola Ayeye, FK Abudu, Somachi Ukiri and Simbo Ukiri.

In 2023, The Lady Boss Portraits went “Beyond Borders” and launched for the first time in Ghana, with a Campaign spotlighting African businesses whose homegrown talents, products, services are being exported to a global audience.

The Campaign in Ghana featured Valerie Obaze, Joselyn Dumas, Claudia Lumor and Valerie Lawson. Check out the trailer below.

 

In Lagos we featured; Joy Odunlami, Yanmo Omorogbe, Adesuwa Okonbo Rhodes, and Toyin Onigbanjo. More than 20 women were photographed as well for the campaign. Check out the trailer below.

 

2024 came with a renewed vision to highlight the VOICES of young women using their influence to drive positive impact from Nigeria today. To kickstart this campaign, we featured: Renike, Misstechy, Haoma, Moromoluwatiketike. Watch the trailer video here

 

There is a reason why The Lady Boss Campaign keeps coming back every year, Here’s one and mostly because it’s our desire is to see more women empowered to be more

We want to give you an experience that reminds you of the power you have, and convinces you that You deserve to be heard, seen and celebrated. Bookings for the Lady Boss Campaign has officially opened! and we have less than 15 slots available this year .

For more information and bookings, Click here. Here’s a firm confirmation that Your Voice Matters, so take a bet on yourself and let the world hear you. Stay Beautiful 


BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the Lady Boss Portraits

