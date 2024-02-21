Connect with us

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

Published

1 day ago

 on

Gorgeous Vivian Oparah stepped out in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford silk maxi dress with an open low back and epaulettes for the 77th British Academy Film and Television Art Awards (BAFTAs) her very first.

Nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the movie Rye Lane, the 27-year-old British actress and musician of Nigerian descent paired her stunning outfit from 1996 with a yellow gold and diamond necklace, rings and a bracelet from Bulgari. A nod to the trendy GenZ obsession with the 90s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, she wore two-toned long straight hair with a cat eye and bold lipstick glam that spoke to her style.

In an interview with British Vogue, as she got ready for the big night, Vivian had this to say about choosing her dress and how it intersected with her style “1996 was such a classic and iconic era of Gucci,” noting the sleek black business-at-the-front, party-at-the-back gown. “It was made the same year I was born – I feel like we’ve been waiting to meet each other.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian Oparah 🌟 (@vivianforever_)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @vivianforever_

Glam: @makeupbychelseax

Nails: @setgyallery

Hair: @zuhrahair

Outfit: @tomford x @gucci

Jewellery: @bulgari

Stylist: @shaquillerw

Photos: @betttencourt via @britishvogue

