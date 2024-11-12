Nigerian Amanda Akokhia Wins British Photography Awards 2024 Fashion Photographer

Connect with us

UK-based Nigerian fashion photographer Amanda Akokhia won the ‘2024 Fashion Photographer’ category at The British Photography Awards.

Amanda is a self-taught beauty and fashion photographer with a focus on portrait work. She is the owner of Green Studios and has over 11 years of experience in the field. Her experience encapsulates; fashion editorials, beauty shoots, brand campaigns and much more. Three of her photographs were nominated in the fashion and fine art category.

She made this announcement on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption,

I still can’t fully grasp this moment, but I am beyond honored and incredibly grateful to be recognised with this prestigious award. If you had told me just 8 years ago that l’d be standing here, I wouldn’t have believed you. Back then, I was fresh out of law school with a future in law ahead of me, and photography was just a distant dream.
This award is a testament to the power of believing in your art, even when the path isn’t clear. To every artist out there:
Believe in your art. It will take you to places you never imagined, open doors you didn’t think were possible, and help you discover your true purpose. Your voice, your vision, and your creativity matter more than you know.

A huge thank you to the amazing team that brought this vision to life :

Model @alek_maleek
Makeup @dalila_mua
Stylist @stylebyco
Designer @t.yang_25
Hair @deborahlola

This award wouldn’t have been possible without you. I’m so deeply grateful for this beautiful journey

Swipe through the carousel:

 

Credits

Bellastylista: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @touchedbyracheal
Hair: @sislayshair
Dress: @anitabel_official
Styling: @uo_styling
Photo: @tobikingsphotos

