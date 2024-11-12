Marc Jacobs is Vogue’s Guest Editor for its December 2024 Issue

Connect with us

American Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is the guest editor for Vogue’s December 2024 Issue. Anna Wintour who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue made him this proposal at lunch. In the words of Anna,

“I would like you to be the guest editor of our December issue. We want you to go for it!”

Working with his longtime collaborator Alastair McKimm and Vogue’s global creative director, Raúl Martinez, he made a start on putting the process together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

What he had in mind as a theme for this edition? “I wanted Dance! Fashion! Beauty!
Unbridled, youthful energy (rave), community (voguing), movement (modern), passion (tango), and discipline (ballet).”

Read his full editor’s letter here

Watch him recreate this scene from The Devil Wears Prada:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

