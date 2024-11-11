Connect with us

Lillian Afegbai Celebrates Her 33rd in Absolute Style – See Her Gorgeous Birthday Looks

Lillian Afegbai, AKA Akanchawa Baddie, is celebrating her 33rd birthday, and she’s doing it in style. The actress and content creator is serving two looks, each with its own vibe. For her first look, she’s all about sleek sophistication with an all-black outfit that says “effortlessly powerful.”

For the second look, Lillian really turned things up. She went bold with an ombre skirt set featuring a thigh-high slit that’s hard to ignore. The colours transitioned beautifully, and those bubble sleeves add just the right amount of fun and drama.

From classic to full-on glam, Lillian’s birthday looks are definitely ones to remember.

