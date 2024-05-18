Beauty
A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season
The third season of Shondaland and Netflix hit series Bridgerton has fans glued to their screens since it’s release on May 16th.
As viewers enjoy the thrill of the love story between Lady Penelope Featherington and the charming Mr Colin Bridgerton, our editors are looking back on the top looks from the African Premiere of the series hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, a few days ago, where the most fashionable African Ton showed out in jaw-dropping ensembles.
While we take in the regal aura of their outfits, we cannot deny the remarkable role their pristine grooming, hairstyles and makeup played in elevating their looks. Check out the top 10 beauty looks that caught our attention at the event:
1. Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @touchofibee
Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Creative director: @layoleoyatogun
Photo: @photokulture
2. Charity Baatise
Dress: @delayna_scott
Photo: @written_digital
Hair: @ab_beauty_official
3. Osas Ighodaro
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @adella_makeup
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Photo: @photogirlnaija
4. Hilda Baci
Dress: @liv.eve.bespoke
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair: @styledbyessa
Styled: @dahmola
Photo: @photokulture
5. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie)
Makeup: @atikemakeovers
Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice
Hair: @hairbybeesroots
Dress: @kudcollections
Photographer: @felixcrown
Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas
Stylist: @mayoks_michael
6. Idia Aisien
Dress: @ambaosa
Makeup @bibyonce
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @photokulture
7. Lillian Afegbai
Dress: @kudcollections
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Styled: @swankyjerry
Photo: @toniegrapher
8. Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Outfit: @somobysomo
Jewelry: @bozdiamonds
Styled: @dahmola
Hair @adefunkeee
Hairstyling: @bernardsmiless
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
9. Kim Oparah
Styled: @styled_by_maklinscout
Hair: @quisitehair
MUA: @sutchaygallery
Photo: @peter_stonee
10. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)
Dress: @onyangopeggy
Styled: @iamladymandy
Photo: @picture__guru