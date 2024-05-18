A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

The third season of Shondaland and Netflix hit series Bridgerton has fans glued to their screens since it’s release on May 16th.

As viewers enjoy the thrill of the love story between Lady Penelope Featherington and the charming Mr Colin Bridgerton, our editors are looking back on the top looks from the African Premiere of the series hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, a few days ago, where the most fashionable African Ton showed out in jaw-dropping ensembles.

While we take in the regal aura of their outfits, we cannot deny the remarkable role their pristine grooming, hairstyles and makeup played in elevating their looks. Check out the top 10 beauty looks that caught our attention at the event:

1. Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Hair: @touchofibee

Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Creative director: @layoleoyatogun

Photo: @photokulture

2. Charity Baatise

Dress: @delayna_scott

Photo: @written_digital

Hair: @ab_beauty_official

3. Osas Ighodaro

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Makeup: @adella_makeup

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Photo: @photogirlnaija

4. Hilda Baci

Dress: @liv.eve.bespoke

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @styledbyessa

Styled: @dahmola

Photo: @photokulture

5. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie)

Makeup: @atikemakeovers

Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice

Hair: @hairbybeesroots

Dress: @kudcollections

Photographer: @felixcrown

Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas

Stylist: @mayoks_michael

6. Idia Aisien

Dress: @ambaosa

Makeup @bibyonce

Hair: @adefunkeee

Photography: @photokulture

7. Lillian Afegbai

Dress: @kudcollections

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Styled: @swankyjerry

Photo: @toniegrapher

8. Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Outfit: @somobysomo

Jewelry: @bozdiamonds

Styled: @dahmola

Hair @adefunkeee

Hairstyling: @bernardsmiless

Makeup: @bibyonce

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

9. Kim Oparah

Styled: @styled_by_maklinscout

Hair: @quisitehair

MUA: @sutchaygallery

Photo: @peter_stonee

10. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)

Dress: @onyangopeggy

Styled: @iamladymandy

Photo: @picture__guru

