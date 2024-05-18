A Night of Glamour as the Stars of Showmax Originals Shine at the AMVCA 2024!

Scarlet Gomez of Wura in a velvet dress with a beaded structure by Nicole Stylish
It was an evening of glitz, glam and impeccable looks at the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, and the stars of Showmax Nigeria Originals showed up and showed out with their looks.
From Chioma Ikokwu adorned in a Weiz Dhurm Fraklyn custom couture to Toyin Lawani in a dress made from a coffee sack by Elegante by Tiannah, to Enado Odigie in a breathtaking orange dress by Emagine By Bukola, the stars made statements.
Fans can stream the winning titles of the 10th AMVCAs on Showmax: Best Unscripted Series, GH Queen S2; Best Scripted Series, Itura; Best Scripted M-Net Original, Slum King; and Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Movie, Her Dark Past.
Enjoy the photo highlights below:
Chioma Ikokwu of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
Toyin Lawani of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Elegante By Tiannah
Tola Odunsi and Enado Odigie of Flawsome in Emagine By Bukola
Carolyna Hutchings of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Elegante By Tiannah
Dare and Deola Art Alade, co-producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Lakimmy Fashion
Folu Storms of Crime and Justice, Lagos, in Estaz, and styled by Yolanda Okereke
Iyabo Ojo of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Mubrik Luxury
Dr. Rommel of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Sevon Dejana
Bisola Aiyeola of Flawsome in Somobysomo and styled by Dahmola
Martha Ehinome of Wura in Africana
Mofe Duncan of Agu styled by Emiloju Designs
Baaj Adebule of Flawsome in Firstman By Deripatal
Lanre Adediwura of Wura
Ill Biss and Laycon of Freemen and I Am Laycon
Nas Boi of Dead Serious
Ego Iheanacho of Wura
