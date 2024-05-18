A Night of Glamour as the Stars of Showmax Originals Shine at the AMVCA 2024!

It was an evening of glitz, glam and impeccable looks at the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, and the stars of Showmax Nigeria Originals showed up and showed out with their looks.

From Chioma Ikokwu adorned in a Weiz Dhurm Fraklyn custom couture to Toyin Lawani in a dress made from a coffee sack by Elegante by Tiannah, to Enado Odigie in a breathtaking orange dress by Emagine By Bukola, the stars made statements.

Fans can stream the winning titles of the 10th AMVCAs on Showmax: Best Unscripted Series, GH Queen S2; Best Scripted Series, Itura; Best Scripted M-Net Original, Slum King; and Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Movie, Her Dark Past.

Enjoy the photo highlights below:

