Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Night of Glamour as the Stars of Showmax Originals Shine at the AMVCA 2024!

Events Living Music

Afrosoul for Women: Check Out Falana's High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 Playlist | WATCH

Beauty Events Movies Style

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

Beauty Events Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Beauty Events Style

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

BN TV Career Events Living Style

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien & Mary Edoro on 'Taking Up Space: Women, Purpose & Influence' | WATCH

Events News Promotions Style

Lagos Leather Fair Returns for Its Seventh Edition to Elevate the African Leather Ecosystem

Events Promotions

"From Likes To Launch": Dabota Lawson Shines the Spotlight on Thriving in the Beauty Industry

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

BN TV Events Style

How Tyla's 'Sands of Time' Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini, BTS at the Met Gala | WATCH

Events

A Night of Glamour as the Stars of Showmax Originals Shine at the AMVCA 2024!

Avatar photo

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Scarlet Gomez of Wura in a velvet dress with a beaded structure by Nicole Stylish

It was an evening of glitz, glam and impeccable looks at the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, and the stars of Showmax Nigeria Originals showed up and showed out with their looks.

From Chioma Ikokwu adorned in a Weiz Dhurm Fraklyn custom couture to Toyin Lawani in a dress made from a coffee sack by Elegante by Tiannah, to Enado Odigie in a breathtaking orange dress by Emagine By Bukola, the stars made statements.

Fans can stream the winning titles of the 10th AMVCAs on Showmax: Best Unscripted Series, GH Queen S2; Best Scripted Series, Itura; Best Scripted M-Net Original, Slum King; and Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Movie, Her Dark Past.

Enjoy the photo highlights below:

Chioma Ikokwu of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

Toyin Lawani of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Elegante By Tiannah

Tola Odunsi and Enado Odigie of Flawsome in Emagine By Bukola

Carolyna Hutchings of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Elegante By Tiannah

Dare and Deola Art Alade, co-producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Lakimmy Fashion

Folu Storms of Crime and Justice, Lagos, in Estaz, and styled by Yolanda Okereke

Iyabo Ojo of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Mubrik Luxury

Dr. Rommel of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Sevon Dejana

Bisola Aiyeola of Flawsome in Somobysomo and styled by Dahmola

Martha Ehinome of Wura in Africana

Mofe Duncan of Agu styled by Emiloju Designs

Baaj Adebule of Flawsome in Firstman By Deripatal

Lanre Adediwura of Wura

Ill Biss and Laycon of Freemen and I Am Laycon

Nas Boi of Dead Serious

Ego Iheanacho of Wura

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Does The Concept of Afterlife Depend on Perspective?

Brazil’s Street Food “Acarajé” is A Recipe for Freedom Passed Down by Generations
css.php