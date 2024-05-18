Afrosoul for Women: Check Out Falana’s High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 Playlist | WATCH

We are still relishing how immersive of an experience High Tea with BellaNaija Style was and one of our favourite highlights is the live music by Canadian Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Falana, who delivered a captivating performance, enchanting the audience with her mellow tunes, profound lyrics, and vibrant stage presence.

Her unique blend of Afrosoul and RnB resonated deeply, creating an unforgettable musical experience. She performed Electric Lady off her “Rising“ EP, a song with the feeling of empowerment that speaks to the strength of a woman.

She also gave emotive deliveries of Joy and Ride or Die, wrapping up her performance with a fourth special, an unreleased song you dear BellaStylista should watch out for. In the meantime, enjoy these 3 soulful melodies from her High Tea with BNS playlist below:

Electric Lady

Joy

Ride or Die

