Jeremy Pope Steals the Show in Daring Tanner Fletcher at 2024 Met Gala by Ugo Mozie
Los Angeles-based stylist extraordinaire Ugo Mozie proves once again why he’s a fashion force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Met Gala. This year, he masterminded a bold and unforgettable look for Emmy, Golden Globes and Grammy-nominated American actor — Jeremy Pope courtesy of designer Tanner Fletcher.
Pope ditched the traditional suit silhouette, opting for an unexpected stripped deconstructed version by Tanner Fletcher. The suit itself was a statement piece with the deconstructed jacket being the true showstopper. Wrapped around the wrist is a lush fur that unfolds into a train that flowed dramatically behind him. He paired this look with a shiny dress shoe that was the perfect fit for his outfit.
Credits:
Stylist: @ugomozie
Muse: @jeremypope
Designer: @tanner.fletcher
Photo: @davidurbanke