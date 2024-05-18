Jeremy Pope Steals the Show in Daring Tanner Fletcher at 2024 Met Gala by Ugo Mozie

Los Angeles-based stylist extraordinaire Ugo Mozie proves once again why he’s a fashion force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Met Gala. This year, he masterminded a bold and unforgettable look for Emmy, Golden Globes and Grammy-nominated American actor — Jeremy Pope courtesy of designer Tanner Fletcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Urbanke (@davidurbanke)

Pope ditched the traditional suit silhouette, opting for an unexpected stripped deconstructed version by Tanner Fletcher. The suit itself was a statement piece with the deconstructed jacket being the true showstopper. Wrapped around the wrist is a lush fur that unfolds into a train that flowed dramatically behind him. He paired this look with a shiny dress shoe that was the perfect fit for his outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie II (@ugomozie)

Credits:

Stylist: @ugomozie

Muse: @jeremypope

Designer: @tanner.fletcher

Photo: @davidurbanke

