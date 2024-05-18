BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Happy Bridgerton Weekend BellaStylistas!

The much anticipated third season (S3) of Shondaland and Netflix Original Series is now LIVE! The first batch of four (4) episodes is now streaming on Netflix, are you watching?

While you enjoy the blossoming romance between Lady Penelope Featherington and the charming Colin Bridgerton, our editors are looking back on the top looks from the African Premiere of the series hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, a few days ago.

From Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Sarah Langa and Catherine (Kate Actress) Kamau, see our top choices below:

1. Kim Oparah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

Creative Direction: @styled_by_maklinscout

Hairstylist: @quisitehair

MUA: @sutchaygallery

Photo: @peter_stonee

2. Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Hair: @touchofibee

Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Creative director: @layoleoyatogun

Maidens : @valvinakamdem @dat_edogirl

Photo: @photokulture

3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Fit: @dejiandkola

Photo: @ken_khutso

4. Charity Baatise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charity Baaitse (@charitybaaitse)

Dress: @delayna_scott

Photo: @written_digital

Hairstyle: @ab_beauty_official

5. Brown Mbombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Mbombo (@brownmbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner

MUA: @elarte_makeupartist

Hairstyling: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace

Crown: @jozeest

Photo: @raelsilver_rs

6. Blue Mbombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner

Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist

Hair: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace

Accessories: @jozeest

Location: @houghton.1938

Photo: @raelsilver_rs

7. Luis Munana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Munana (@luismunana)

Styling: @nadiaimageconsulting

Outfit: @zurielbyluism

Photo: @ericmuleproductions

8. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Makeup: @atikemakeovers

Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice

Hair: @hairbybeesroots

Dress: @kudcollections

Photographer: @felixcrown

Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas

Stylist: @mayoks_michael

9. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Actress OGW 🇰🇪 (@kate_actress)

Styling: @iamladymandy

Photo: @picture__guru

10. Emmanuel Taymesan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Taymesan (@taymesan_)

Outfit: @tinathan.official

Styled by my fave: @dahmola

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Grooming: @kempttouch_1

Videography: @ibidunnidamilola

Shoes @ddavidshoes

11. Buntu Petse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buntu (@buntu_p)

@nmbynicolemeyerson

@elysian_management

12. Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Styling: @swankyjerry

Dress: @kudcollections

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Photo: @toniegrapher

Who is your Best Dressed Muse? Vote your favourite here.

