Beauty
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave
Happy Bridgerton Weekend BellaStylistas!
The much anticipated third season (S3) of Shondaland and Netflix Original Series is now LIVE! The first batch of four (4) episodes is now streaming on Netflix, are you watching?
While you enjoy the blossoming romance between Lady Penelope Featherington and the charming Colin Bridgerton, our editors are looking back on the top looks from the African Premiere of the series hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, a few days ago.
From Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Sarah Langa and Catherine (Kate Actress) Kamau, see our top choices below:
1. Kim Oparah
Creative Direction: @styled_by_maklinscout
Hairstylist: @quisitehair
MUA: @sutchaygallery
Photo: @peter_stonee
2. Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @touchofibee
Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Creative director: @layoleoyatogun
Maidens : @valvinakamdem @dat_edogirl
Photo: @photokulture
3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Fit: @dejiandkola
Photo: @ken_khutso
4. Charity Baatise
Dress: @delayna_scott
Photo: @written_digital
Hairstyle: @ab_beauty_official
5. Brown Mbombo
Dress: @scalodesigner
MUA: @elarte_makeupartist
Hairstyling: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace
Crown: @jozeest
Photo: @raelsilver_rs
6. Blue Mbombo
Dress: @scalodesigner
Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist
Hair: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace
Accessories: @jozeest
Location: @houghton.1938
Photo: @raelsilver_rs
7. Luis Munana
Styling: @nadiaimageconsulting
Outfit: @zurielbyluism
Photo: @ericmuleproductions
8. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Makeup: @atikemakeovers
Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice
Hair: @hairbybeesroots
Dress: @kudcollections
Photographer: @felixcrown
Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas
Stylist: @mayoks_michael
9. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)
Styling: @iamladymandy
Photo: @picture__guru
10. Emmanuel Taymesan
Outfit: @tinathan.official
Styled by my fave: @dahmola
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Grooming: @kempttouch_1
Videography: @ibidunnidamilola
Shoes @ddavidshoes
11. Buntu Petse
@nmbynicolemeyerson
@elysian_management
12. Lilian Afegbai
Styling: @swankyjerry
Dress: @kudcollections
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photo: @toniegrapher
Who is your Best Dressed Muse? Vote your favourite here.