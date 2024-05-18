Connect with us

Beauty Events Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Beauty Events Style

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Beauty BN TV Career

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

Beauty BN TV Events Style

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Beauty Events News Style

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

Beauty

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Happy Bridgerton Weekend BellaStylistas!

The much anticipated third season (S3) of Shondaland and Netflix Original Series is now LIVE! The first batch of four (4) episodes is now streaming on Netflix, are you watching?

While you enjoy the blossoming romance between Lady Penelope Featherington and the charming Colin Bridgerton, our editors are looking back on the top looks from the African Premiere of the series hosted in JohannesburgSouth Africa, a few days ago.

From Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Sarah Langa and Catherine (Kate Actress) Kamau, see our top choices below:

1. Kim Oparah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

Creative Direction: @styled_by_maklinscout
Hairstylist: @quisitehair
MUA: @sutchaygallery
Photo: @peter_stonee

2. Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @touchofibee
Styled: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Creative director: @layoleoyatogun
Maidens : @valvinakamdem @dat_edogirl
Photo: @photokulture

3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Fit: @dejiandkola
Photo: @ken_khutso

4. Charity Baatise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charity Baaitse (@charitybaaitse)

Dress: @delayna_scott
Photo: @written_digital
Hairstyle: @ab_beauty_official

5. Brown Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brown Mbombo (@brownmbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner
MUA: @elarte_makeupartist
Hairstyling: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace
Crown: @jozeest
Photo: @raelsilver_rs

6. Blue Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner
Makeup: @elarte_makeupartist
Hair: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace
Accessories: @jozeest
Location: @houghton.1938
Photo: @raelsilver_rs

7. Luis Munana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luis Munana (@luismunana)

Styling: @nadiaimageconsulting
Outfit: @zurielbyluism
Photo: @ericmuleproductions

8. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Makeup: @atikemakeovers
Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice
Hair: @hairbybeesroots
Dress: @kudcollections
Photographer: @felixcrown
Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas
Stylist: @mayoks_michael

9. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)

Styling: @iamladymandy
Photo: @picture__guru

10. Emmanuel Taymesan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Taymesan (@taymesan_)

Outfit: @tinathan.official
Styled by my fave: @dahmola
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Grooming: @kempttouch_1
Videography: @ibidunnidamilola
Shoes @ddavidshoes

11. Buntu Petse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buntu (@buntu_p)

@nmbynicolemeyerson
@elysian_management

12. Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Styling: @swankyjerry
Dress: @kudcollections
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photo: @toniegrapher

Who is your Best Dressed Muse? Vote your favourite here.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Does The Concept of Afterlife Depend on Perspective?

Brazil’s Street Food “Acarajé” is A Recipe for Freedom Passed Down by Generations
css.php