Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa’s September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

Award-winning actress, model, TV host, philanthropist and luxury lifestyle influencer, Idia Aisien, has consistently demonstrated an unshakable determination to succeed. Many know her from her roles on Spice TV and Arise TV or her debut acting role as the lead in the remake of the Nollywood classic Nneka the Pretty Serpent, a Netflix original, which she nailed.

But beyond the spotlight, she is also a driven, goal-oriented woman with a deep passion for humanitarian work. In 2018, Idia launched the International Development Initiative in Africa (IDIA Project), a non-profit organisation based in Nigeria, to highlight and amplify positive African stories.

On her style, Idia said,

I would describe my style as elevated chic. I love clothes that are elegant but still make a statement, so I tend to buy a lot of exaggerated pieces like giant bags and hats. Some days I make a statement in all-black or beige, other times I’ll opt for a strong colorful accessory. However, on the red carpet, I like to be more edgy and fashion-forward. I think it’s important to experiment and have fun with style.

On balancing her career both in Nigeria and the international scene,

I am proudly Nigerian, but also very multicultural, because I have lived and studied internationally. Also, when I was growing up most Nigerian food, music, clothing and entertainment industries were heavily influenced by the west, so I learned quickly about the global atmosphere of entertainment. My exposure to different cultures, brands and work styles has allowed me to interface more effortlessly when I engage with brands across the world. My exposure also fuels my creativity that I put into my performance as an actor, my work as an influencer, and my daring fashion statements. However, I think while exploring my potential in Nigeria, I have learned that my culture is an advantage, because through unique films, music and fashion; many Nigerian entertainers have become successful globally. So now succeeding in Nigeria means that many international opportunities are readily available to me because our industries are very global.

On her upcoming projects and goals,

Producing my own films and shows, traveling the entire world, and taking over the beauty and fashion space both locally and globally. Also, through my NGO, The International Development initiative in Africa (The IDIA Project), I have supported causes mostly affecting education and helping the underprivileged. However, I am excited about partnerships that focus on women and people with special needs.

Credits:

Photographer: Felix Crown @felixcrown

Makeup Artist: Moyin Ayeni @chariscolours

Stylist: Aduke Henry Emeka @styl.addiction

Jewelry: @meeyas_jewels

White Dress designed by: Ambaosa @ambaosa

Nude Slip Dress: Ambaosa @ambaosa

Gold dress designed by: Becca @beccaneedlesnstitches

Art Direction: Vivian Olawuyi @theladyvivian___

Videographer: Elisha Johnson @eljon_xpressions

⁠Content direction/creation: Peace Irebisi @hadizarh_photography

Lighting assistant: Omolabi Fuhad @labi_bio

Location: Seattle Residences @theseattleresidencesandspa

Public Relations: Euphorique @euphoriquepr