You Have to See Nini Singh's Style Delivery at London Fashion Week

Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa's September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 230

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Shines in a Corset and Sequin Skirt Ensemble on this Episode of 'The Buzz'

Episode 11 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Ladies' Dinner Shopping With Kiekie at Vane Style

Ayo Edebiri is a Work of Art in Custom Bottega Veneta at The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Family Legacy in D29 Ensemble on BBNaija Eviction Night

Mo Abudu’s 1960s Themed Birthday Bash: See How the Guests Brought the Glam

6 hours ago

 on

Beautiful Indian-Nigerian reality TV star, model and social influencer — Aneeta Singh, famously known as Nini delivers to-notch style for her debut at London Fashion Week. Styled by  Swazzi, she delivered a 3-day fashion serve. For day 2 of the fashion week, she wore a custom tweed two-piece set from Look Different Marque, a brand founded by Swazzi. She paired this look with a black fascinator and pump heels. Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

For day 3, she wore a stunning black and neon maxi gown from Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy and she paired it with Tom Ford Neon heels. Swipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

She wore a floral tulle gown from Nigerian designer Bemi Ivory for day four. Swipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Credits

Bellastylista: @singhniniofficial
Stylist: @officialswazzi
Outfit: @lookdifferentmarque x @saiidkobeisy x @bemiivoryofficial
Photo: @davidsanyaa

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

