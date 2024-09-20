Style
You Have to See Nini Singh’s Style Delivery at London Fashion Week
Beautiful Indian-Nigerian reality TV star, model and social influencer — Aneeta Singh, famously known as Nini delivers to-notch style for her debut at London Fashion Week. Styled by Swazzi, she delivered a 3-day fashion serve. For day 2 of the fashion week, she wore a custom tweed two-piece set from Look Different Marque, a brand founded by Swazzi. She paired this look with a black fascinator and pump heels. Swipe through the carousel:
For day 3, she wore a stunning black and neon maxi gown from Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy and she paired it with Tom Ford Neon heels. Swipe:
She wore a floral tulle gown from Nigerian designer Bemi Ivory for day four. Swipe:
Credits
Bellastylista: @singhniniofficial
Stylist: @officialswazzi
Outfit: @lookdifferentmarque x @saiidkobeisy x @bemiivoryofficial
Photo: @davidsanyaa