You Have to See Nini Singh’s Style Delivery at London Fashion Week

Beautiful Indian-Nigerian reality TV star, model and social influencer — Aneeta Singh, famously known as Nini delivers to-notch style for her debut at London Fashion Week. Styled by Swazzi, she delivered a 3-day fashion serve. For day 2 of the fashion week, she wore a custom tweed two-piece set from Look Different Marque, a brand founded by Swazzi. She paired this look with a black fascinator and pump heels. Swipe through the carousel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

For day 3, she wore a stunning black and neon maxi gown from Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy and she paired it with Tom Ford Neon heels. Swipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

She wore a floral tulle gown from Nigerian designer Bemi Ivory for day four. Swipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Credits

Bellastylista: @singhniniofficial

Stylist: @officialswazzi

Outfit: @lookdifferentmarque x @saiidkobeisy x @bemiivoryofficial

Photo: @davidsanyaa

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!