Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Us How It’s Done in This Lilac ATAFO Suit on BBNaija9

We can’t help but admire how Ebuka Obi-Uchendu effortlessly steals the spotlight every Sunday on Big Brother Naija. Since the BBNaija “No Loose Guard” began, his eviction night ensembles have consistently been showstoppers, and this week’s look was no exception.

This night, Ebuka stepped out in a stunning lilac suit from ATAFO, adorned with intricate floral details in shades of blue, green, purple, and white on the lapels. Paired with a sleek blue shoe that perfectly complemented the suit, his outfit was a lesson in sharp, elegant style—just what we’ve come to expect from the ultimate host.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for your next event, this ensemble could just be the style boost you need.

Check out more photos of his dapper look below:

Credit:

Fit: @atafo__

Shots: @theoladayo