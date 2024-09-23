HerMoneyHerPower Event Dress Code Said “Monied” & Guests Turned Up Looking Fashionably Rich

When the dress code specifies “monied,” you can expect guests at the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank to arrive looking affluent, sophisticated, and ready to engage in meaningful discussions about women’s economic power.

From Funke Akindele to Ebuka Obi–Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, along with the event’s conveners, Uche Pedro (founder of BellaNaija) and Blessing Omakwu (founder of The She Tank), to the charming hosts, Ink, Hawa Magaji, and Ariyiike Dimples, the fashion statements were truly unforgettable.

They come prepared to share their insights to positively impact more women and their communities, embodying style and elegance in their outfits.

See all the fabulous looks below:

Veekee James

Ink

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Uche Pedro

Funke Akindele

Diane Russet

Saskay

Rahama Sadau

Hawa Magaji

Morenike Molehin

Powede Eniola Awujo

Adeola C Adeyemi (Diiadem)