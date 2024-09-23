Style
#HerMoneyHerPower Event Dress Code Said “Monied” & Guests Turned Up Looking Fashionably Rich
When the dress code specifies “monied,” you can expect guests at the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank to arrive looking affluent, sophisticated, and ready to engage in meaningful discussions about women’s economic power.
From Funke Akindele to Ebuka Obi–Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, along with the event’s conveners, Uche Pedro (founder of BellaNaija) and Blessing Omakwu (founder of The She Tank), to the charming hosts, Ink, Hawa Magaji, and Ariyiike Dimples, the fashion statements were truly unforgettable.
They come prepared to share their insights to positively impact more women and their communities, embodying style and elegance in their outfits.
See all the fabulous looks below:
Veekee James
View this post on Instagram
Ink
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Uche Pedro
View this post on Instagram
Funke Akindele
View this post on Instagram
Diane Russet
View this post on Instagram
Saskay
View this post on Instagram
Rahama Sadau
View this post on Instagram
Hawa Magaji
View this post on Instagram
Morenike Molehin
View this post on Instagram
Powede Eniola Awujo
View this post on Instagram
Adeola C Adeyemi (Diiadem)
View this post on Instagram