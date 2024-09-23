HerMoneyHerPower Event Dress Code Said “Monied” & Guests Turned Up Looking Fashionably Rich

Connect with us

Published

13 mins ago

 on

When the dress code specifies “monied,” you can expect guests at the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank to arrive looking affluent, sophisticated, and ready to engage in meaningful discussions about women’s economic power.

From Funke Akindele to Ebuka ObiUchendu and his wife, Cynthia, along with the event’s conveners, Uche Pedro (founder of BellaNaija) and Blessing Omakwu (founder of The She Tank), to the charming hosts, Ink, Hawa Magaji, and Ariyiike Dimples, the fashion statements were truly unforgettable.

They come prepared to share their insights to positively impact more women and their communities, embodying style and elegance in their outfits.

See all the fabulous looks below:

Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Ink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Uche Pedro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche (@uchepedro)

Funke Akindele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

Saskay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Rahama Sadau

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahama Sadau (@rahamasadau)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWANANNA (@hawa_magaji)

Morenike Molehin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Powede Eniola Awujo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adeola C Adeyemi (Diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

