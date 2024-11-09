HerMoneyHerPower: BellaNaija Launches Aunty Bella Resource Guide to Address Women’s Economic Challenges

Connect with us

Published

36 mins ago

 on

From black tax to career stagnation, limiting cultural beliefs, unpaid care work, to gender pay gap, women often face unique challenges on the path to financial freedom and economic power.

We’re excited to share that we have launched the Aunty Bella Resource Guide, as part of the Her Money Her Power Campaign by The She Tank and BellaNaija. This series will address unique challenges peculiar to women, and help women navigate finances, career growth, and life’s many challenges.

In this first episode, Aunty Bella advises Jane who is unsure of how to start her investment journey due to her many financial obligations.

See Jane’s story and questions

See Aunty Bella’s Response:

Watch Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa video on investment here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Money Africa (@moneyafrica)

And here

Ella is a top career professional who is struggling with visibility outside the workplace. Read Ella’s story and Aunt Bella’s response below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

