HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

2 hours ago

“I wear many hats,” Banky Wellington begins with a smile, reflecting on his career journey from being a musician, filmmaker, politician, advocate, and entrepreneur in media and marketing. But today, he is most proud of his roles as husband and father.

In this episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, Banky W talks about the importance of partnership, where both spouses give 100% to support each other. “Marriage is a partnership,” he says. “It’s not 50-50, it’s 100-100. Each person gives 100% of what they can for the family’s good.”

Banky believes family is his first ministry, more important than any external accomplishment. For him, creating a strong, supportive household is what matters most. This belief syncs closely with his stance on women’s empowerment.

“Her Money, Her Power” is more than a slogan for Banky. It’s a philosophy he stands by. “For our country to reach its full potential, our women must reach theirs,” he says, emphasising the importance of supporting women as they achieve economic independence.

Watch the full video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky Wellington (@bankywellington)

Follow our conversation about women’s economic power across all platforms using the hashtag: HerMoneyHerPower

