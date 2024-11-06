HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

“I wear many hats,” Banky Wellington begins with a smile, reflecting on his career journey from being a musician, filmmaker, politician, advocate, and entrepreneur in media and marketing. But today, he is most proud of his roles as husband and father.

In this episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, Banky W talks about the importance of partnership, where both spouses give 100% to support each other. “Marriage is a partnership,” he says. “It’s not 50-50, it’s 100-100. Each person gives 100% of what they can for the family’s good.”

Banky believes family is his first ministry, more important than any external accomplishment. For him, creating a strong, supportive household is what matters most. This belief syncs closely with his stance on women’s empowerment.

“Her Money, Her Power” is more than a slogan for Banky. It’s a philosophy he stands by. “For our country to reach its full potential, our women must reach theirs,” he says, emphasising the importance of supporting women as they achieve economic independence.

