Toolz Oniru-Demuren Talks Her Fashionpreneur Journey, the Inclusive LáLé Brand & More | WATCH

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is in her creative director era and we’re loving it. The beloved OAP and ultimate curvy stylista talks about her fast-rising brand — LáLé and the new OASIS collection in this fun interview.

Looking so glamorous on an ombre blonde weave and a flawless facebeat featuring glossy sunset orange lips, which she fittingly paired with a pant set from the OASIS Collection, Toolz reveals some previously unknown details about her fashion journey, the inspiration behind her inclusive brand (LáLé) and the exciting resort collection that’s fast becoming a staple with our favourite style stars.

We enjoyed the conversation and couldn’t wait to share it with you. So, go ahead and hit that ▶ button below to watch now:

First seen on BellaNaija Style

Inspired by her love for travel and African summer adventures, the OASIS Collection is Toolz‘s love letter to the perfect vacation wardrobe featuring resort-friendly pieces brought to life from memories of her favourite summer hues, breathtaking sunsets, and the beauty of diverse destinations on the African continent.

See how Africa’s favourite style stars are making statements in pieces from LáLé’s OASIS Collection here.

