Style
Cape Town Looks Good on Winnie Harlow, See How the Star Is Enjoying The Motherland
Canadian model and activist Winnie Harlow has touched base in Cape Town, South Africa and is having so much fun. The model donned a denim ensemble – a cropped jacket with a fur collar, a white singlet, denim trousers and sneakers while enjoying the scenery, nature and penguins.
She captioned the pictures,
Cape Town is a wonderland, The nature, food, history, the penguins. I might have to extend my trip.
Swipe through the carousel to see more pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Bellastylista: @winnieharlow