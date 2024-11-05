Connect with us

Style

Cape Town Looks Good on Winnie Harlow, See How the Star Is Enjoying The Motherland

BN TV Culture News Style TRAVEL

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Talks Her Fashionpreneur Journey, the Inclusive LáLé Brand & More | WATCH

Scoop Style

From The Law to The Model: Layi Wasabi's Fashion Game is on a Steady Rise

Style

Check Out The 11 Designers Showcasing at the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2024

Style

You Have to See These Best Dressed Stylistas from Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Style

Sandrah Tubobereni Walks The Runway For Ugo Monye as Woman King at Lagos Fashion Week

Style

See How Nollywood Stars Nailed the Cabaret Chic Theme at Netflix's Lights, Camera, Naija!

BN TV Career Living Style

Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

40 and Fabulous! Toke Makinwa Serves Fierce & Unapologetically Bold Birthday Looks

BN TV Culture Events Music News Style

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Style

Cape Town Looks Good on Winnie Harlow, See How the Star Is Enjoying The Motherland

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Canadian model and activist Winnie Harlow  has touched base in Cape Town, South Africa and is having so much fun. The model donned a denim ensemble – a cropped jacket with a fur collar, a white singlet, denim trousers and sneakers while enjoying the scenery, nature and penguins.

She captioned the pictures,

Cape Town is a wonderland, The nature, food, history, the penguins. I might have to extend my trip.

Swipe through the carousel to see more pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Bellastylista: @winnieharlow

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php