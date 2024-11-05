Cape Town Looks Good on Winnie Harlow, See How the Star Is Enjoying The Motherland

Canadian model and activist Winnie Harlow has touched base in Cape Town, South Africa and is having so much fun. The model donned a denim ensemble – a cropped jacket with a fur collar, a white singlet, denim trousers and sneakers while enjoying the scenery, nature and penguins.

She captioned the pictures,

Cape Town is a wonderland, The nature, food, history, the penguins. I might have to extend my trip.

Swipe through the carousel to see more pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Bellastylista: @winnieharlow

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!