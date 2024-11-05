Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 Celebrates 10 Years of Mixology Excellence and Cultural Influence

Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW), One of Africa’s premier cocktail festivals, wrapped up its milestone 10th anniversary with resounding success from October 11 to 18, 2024. Themed “Innovation, Culture & Passion,” the event celebrated a decade of remarkable growth in African cocktail culture and continued to advance the craft of mixology across the continent. Attendees were treated to an extraordinary lineup of events, hands-on seminars, and exclusive training sessions highlighting the cocktail industry’s best.

Founded by Lara Rawa, CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lagos Cocktail Week has evolved into a vital platform to showcase Nigeria’s vibrant cocktail scene. Lara’s vision is establishing the cocktail industry as an essential part of Nigeria’s beverage landscape. Anchored on three core pillars—Education, Information, and Entertainment—LCW brings together cocktail enthusiasts, industry professionals, and brands for a unique experience each year.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Lagos Cocktail Week launched its seven-day festivities on October 11th, kicking off with an exciting bar hop featuring signature cocktail menus crafted by top restaurants for cocktail enthusiasts. This year, Lagos Cocktail Week proudly partnered with WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), the global leader in drinks qualifications, as its official education partner.

Through this collaboration, WSET awarded ten scholarships to conference participants, supporting growth and development in the drinks industry. With a mission to inspire and empower, WSET provides transformative learning experiences, helping individuals secure jobs, advance careers, and fuel their passion for drinks.

On October 17th and 18th, the iconic Cocktail Village came alive as guests enjoyed speciality drinks from renowned mixologists, interactive brand activations, and exclusive cocktails from leading drink brands. The celebration concluded with an electrifying grand finale, where talented mixologists battled for the title of Lagos Cocktail Week Champion. The night wrapped up with an energetic afterparty featuring music by Wanni X Handi and hype man Jimmie Akinsola, keeping the crowd dancing into the night.

As Lagos Cocktail Week concludes its landmark 10th anniversary, the journey of celebrating, educating, and inspiring the cocktail community continues with even greater momentum. Here’s to a decade of creativity and the promise of more unforgettable experiences ahead!

This event is proudly supported by: the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Sterling Bank, Balmoral Events, Uber Nigeria, WSET, Eventi Cocktails, Chivas Regal, Absolut Vodka, Olmeca Tequila, Jack Daniels, Schweppes, Gin Mare, Element Irish Whiskey The Whistler, Egan’s Whiskey Bold 98 whiskey, Calypso, Lord’s Gin, Nestle Water, Smirnoff Vodka & Ice, Gordons, Don Royale and Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Fayrouz and Star Radler.

Media Partners: Pulse, Zikoko Mag, Silverbird TV, ThisDay Media, Media Room Hub, My Crawl App, TVC & Max Fm.

