6 Easy Steps To Participate in Restaurant Week 2024

Restaurant Week 2024 kicked off yesterday! Themed #SavourTheExperience, this year’s edition is proudly presented by Awari, refreshed by Nigerian Breweries, Coca-Cola, and G.D. Netter, and having Providus Bank as its official bank sponsor.

This event invites food enthusiasts to explore some of Lagos and Abuja best dining spots. For 21 days over 80 restaurants, from fine dining establishments to trendy pop-up spots, will offer exclusive two to four-course menus at set prices, making it easier than ever to dine out without breaking the bank.

For the first time in restaurant week history, they have partnered with our first virtual restaurant, Foodcourt. They also have Atije as the pop up restaurant this year. Their fine-dining experience menu is available for only a limited time, so make sure you book your experience in advance.

Restaurant Week 2024 Highlights

Awari Restaurant Week 2024 offers more than just great food; it’s an immersive dining experience refreshed by Heineken, Maltina, Coca-Cola, and Schweppes, and La Fiole, Escudo Rojo, and Jose Cuervo serve as premium category sponsors.

Plus, with a mix of beloved favourites and new establishments, this curated selection promises something for every palate. Throughout the event, diners can enjoy a unique menu experience and take advantage of exciting giveaways by sharing their dining experiences with Awari’s social community on Instagram @lostinlagos12.

Here are 6 Easy Steps to Join Awari Restaurant Week 2024:

1. Download the Awari App

Kick off your Restaurant Week experience by downloading the Awari app. Here, you’ll find the complete list of participating restaurants, menus, and terms & conditions. The app will serve as your guide, giving you access to curated menus, restaurant details, and exclusive event updates. Simply sign up, browse, and start planning your gastronomic journey!

2. Visit Participating Restaurants

Once you’ve explored the options, it’s time to hit the town! Visit any of the participating restaurants listed on the Awari app, where you’ll enjoy specially discounted multi-course menus at fixed prices. This is the perfect chance to dine at top establishments that may have been on your bucket list, without the usual price tags.

You can also order from Foodcourt and Atije, which are non-restaurant participants. From virtual spots to casual eateries to upscale fine-dining, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check the T&C’s in case you need a reservation in advance.

3. Claim Your Free Drinks

Dining during Awari Restaurant Week also comes with perks! Customers can request a complimentary Heineken, Maltina, Coca-Cola or Schweppes pairing with their meals.

At fine dining and upscale casual restaurants, a glass of premium wine or tequila—either La Fiole, Escudo Rojo, or Jose Cuervo—will be offered as your complimentary beverage choice. Select restaurants will also provide cocktails and mocktails, enhancing your dining experience with the perfect drink pairing.

4. Rate Your Experience

Share your feedback to enhance Awari Restaurant Week’s future events. Simply scan the QR code on the table tents at any participating restaurant to rate both the restaurant and your server.

This helps Awari and their partners ensure a top-notch experience and refine their event for the years to come. We will also be awarding restaurants and waiters for their participation during the Restaurant Week Awards.

5. Win with Our Partners

Dining with a Providus Bank card or app? You’re in luck! Customers who pay using Providus Bank services stand a chance to win free dining vouchers.

This adds an extra layer of excitement to your dining adventure, so make sure you have your Providus Bank card or app ready. You can participate in the Coca-Cola Peel and Reveal at select restaurants to win exciting, instant prizes.

6. Share Your Experience

Social media plays a big part in Awari Restaurant Week 2024! Share your culinary escapades by tagging @lostinlagos12 on Instagram, and don’t forget to use the hashtags #RestaurantWeek2024, #RW24, and #SavourTheExperience.

Not only will you contribute to the Restaurant Week buzz, but you’ll also get a chance to participate in exclusive giveaways.

