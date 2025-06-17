BN TV
You’re About to Be Obsessed With This Chicken Chilli Fried Rice
Comfort food meets quick cooking with this flavour-packed egg fried rice and chicken chilli recipe by Recipes of the World. You’ll want to make on repeat.
One thing you can always count on with rice is its versatility. White rice and stew? Absolutely. Jollof rice? Of course. Coconut rice? Without a doubt. Fried rice? A classic. And then there’s egg fried rice. Ever tried it? If you haven’t, don’t worry—Recipes of the World has you covered with this easy, flavour-packed egg fried rice with chicken chilli.
To whip up this dish, you’ll need a few staples: boneless chicken, eggs, cooked rice, your go-to vegetables (think carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, sweetcorn), flour, oil, garlic and ginger paste, and a generous helping of your favourite condiments.
Here’s how it comes together: The chicken is lightly coated and pan-fried until golden, then tossed in a spicy, tangy chilli sauce. Meanwhile, the rice is stir-fried with eggs and veggies until everything is perfectly combined. It’s quick, satisfying, and full of bold flavours.
Watch how she makes it below.