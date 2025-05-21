Connect with us

Banky W Graduates from Georgetown With Master's in Policy Management

Banky W Graduates from Georgetown With Master’s in Policy Management

From Afrobeats to academia, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, just added Georgetown grad to his growing list of wins.
Photo Credit: Banky W/Instagram

Here’s a bit of good news to brighten your day—Banky Wellington, known to most of us as Banky W, has just graduated from his master’s programme.

The singer and actor earned a Master’s degree in Policy Management from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy (what some institutions also call an MPA – Master of Public Administration).

He shared a carousel of photos from the graduation ceremony on social media. In the pictures, he’s seen holding his certificate, beaming next to his wife Adesua EtomiWellington (who plants a kiss on his cheek), surrounded by his parents, other family members, and friends who turned up to celebrate. There’s also a sweet shot of him queuing to collect his degree, hand-in-hand with his little son Zaiah, whom he and Adesua welcomed three years ago.

Reflecting on the journey to this milestone, Banky W shared that pursuing a master’s degree while raising two children and working as a Fellow on Capitol Hill in Washington DC was incredibly demanding. But he credits God’s grace, the strength of his faith, and the unwavering support of his family, friends and mentors for seeing him through. In the midst of all this, he and Adesua also welcomed their second child, Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington.

In his message, he offered these words of encouragement:

Faith gives you the courage, resilience and power to redefine endings. What many may see as the finish line of a journey can become the starting point of the next chapter of your story.

The past few years have been a stretching season for my family and me. I learned that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sometimes, it’s necessary to step off the dance floor and onto the balcony… to reflect on how far you’ve come, who you are, and who you want to become.

Because success in life and leadership isn’t just about reaching a destination or the journey to get there, but about who you become along the way.

See more photos from his graduation below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky Wellington (@bankywellington)

