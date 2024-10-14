Adesua Etomi-Wellington Announces Baby No. 2 with a Stunning Maternity Shoot

Connect with us

It’s all joy and congratulations for Adesua Etomi-Wellington and her family as the Nollywood star just shared a series of photos that have the internet buzzing with excitement.

Draped in a bright, sequinned orange dress with an elegant hood, Adesua cradles her baby bump, looking absolutely flawless. .

“First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? NOW, we have everything.😍😍😍” she captioned the photos, announcing her second pregnancy in the most beautiful way.

Adesua and her husband, Banky W (Banky Wellington), tied the knot in November 2017, and in February 2021, they welcomed their first child, Zaiah. Now, with their second bundle of joy on the way, the Wellington family is growing beautifully.

Fun fact: Adesua styled herself for this pregnancy shoot, and we can’t help but admire her incredible fashion sense

Check out more stunning photos below:

Photo credit: Adesua Etomi-Wellington

