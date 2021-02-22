Yay! Adesua Etomi & Banky W are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy, Zaiah

Whoop whoop🎉 Congratulations are in order!

Nollywood sweetheart Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky W have begun their next (and best) chapter as they welcomed their first child, baby boy Zaiah and he’s “everything we prayed for,” they said.

The couple shared on Monday, 23rd of February, which was also Adesua’s birthday, that their son arrived 4 weeks before the announcement was made. They flooded the internet with charming photos, revealing Adesua’s cute baby bump. In her words:

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty”. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son. 1+1=3 🥰🥰🥰#Godisforeverthegreatest #mamaZ

To celebrate the love of his life on her birthday and also share the good news, Banky wrote, “Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine And that God made everything beautiful in His time. He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter. He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter. Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us. My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for. @adesuaetomi Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah”. I love you SCATTER.”

Photo Credit: @adesuaetomi