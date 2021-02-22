Connect with us

AKA Is Engaged 💍

Published

43 mins ago

 on

South African rapper, AKA is engaged.

He popped to his girlfriend, Nelli Tembe. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, he shared a post of an engagement ring on Tembe’s finger with the caption, “21/02/21 – love of my life said Yesssss. 💍”. He

Nelli also took to her Instagram stories to share the same photo with the caption, “I’m happy.” AKA also reshared her post alongside the caption, “LOL, you hunnies sayin’ it will end in tears. Learn a thing or two because JOKES on you lovies for being fuckin’ trolls. Happy frikken Monday.”

