Voting is Now open for The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival
The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity music awards festival by Soundcity Radio and Television has announced the nominees for this year’s edition of the continent-wide pop music showcase.
In the 15 music-only awards categories, Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with a total of 8 nominations in 7 categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category. Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having 7 nominations.
While Rema’s nominations are all unique categories, Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category. Other nominations include first-time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with 5 each. Also with 5 nominations is former nominee Kizz Daniel. Following in a number of nominations are; Costa Titch, Kidi and Ayra Starr who are nominated in 4 categories.
Following the earlier announcement of the return of the Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, the release of nominees now sets the stage for the voting leg of the road to the event date on February 11 at the Eko Convention centre, Lagos.
MunchIT, Desperado and Chivas Regal support this event.
The Tingo Mobile Soundcity MVP awards festival event will be televised live on the Soundcity TV network on Dstv and Gotv as well as on terrestrial ONTV in Lagos.
You can find the full nominees list below – Voting is now open through this link
Best New MVP
- Victony (NG)
- Ayra Starr (NG)
- Young John (NG)
- Seyi Vybez (NG)
- Fave (NG)
- Ruger (NG)
- Black Sherif (GH)
- Costa Titch (SA)
- Phina (TZ)
- Wakadinali (KE)
African Artist of The Year
- Burna Boy (NG)
- Wizkid (NG)
- Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
- Kidi (GH)
- Msaki (SA)
- Asake (NG)
- Rema (NG)
- Kizz Daniel (NG)
- Tems (NG)
- Zuchu (TZ)
Best Collaboration
- Pheelz & Bnxn Fka Buju – Finesse (NG)
- Fireboy & Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix) (NG)
- Black Sherif & Burna boy – Second Sermon (GH)
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)
- Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)
- Asake – sungba (remix) ft. Burna Boy (NG)
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)
- Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy – Abo Mvelo (SA)
- Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)
- Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)
Best Hip-Hop
- Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)
- Blaqbonez – Back in Uni (NG)
- M.I – The Guy (NG)
- Kaligraph ‘OG‘ Jones x Dax – Hiroshima
- Nasty C & AKA – Lemons to Lemonades (SA)
- PsychoYP ft. Odumodu Blvck– Bando Diaries (NG)
- Ladipoe ft. Fireboy– Running (NG)
- Wakadinali ft. SirBwoy– Geri Inengi (KE)
- Chyn ft. Fxtune – Hosana (NG)
- Vector ft. Ladi Poe– Clowns (NG)
Listener’s Choice
- Oxlade – Ku lo sa (NG)
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)
- Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)
- Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela (SA)
- Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy – Abo Mvelo (SA)
- Rema – Calm Down (NG)
- Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)
- Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)
- Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz – Kolo Kolo
Viewers Choice
- Asake – Pbuy (NG)
- Timaya ft Bnxn fka Buju– Cold Outside (NG)
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)
- Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)
- Kidi – Touch It (GH)
- Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)
- Rema – Calm Down (NG)
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)
- Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)
- Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)
Digital Artist of the Year
- Ckay (NG)
- Wizkid (NG)
- Rema (NG)
- Burna Boy (NG)
- Davido (NG)
- Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
- Omah Lay (NG)
- 1da Banton (NG)
- Zuchu (TZ)
- Tems (NG)
African Dj of the Year
- Dj Obi (NG)
- Dj Tunez (NG)
- Dj Big N (NG)
- Uncle Waffles (SA)
- Dj Maphorisa (SA)
- Dj Dips (NG)
- Black Coffee (SA)
- Dj Vyrusky (GH)
- Dj 4kerty (NG)
- Dj Tariqo (MZ)
Best Male MVP
- Burna Boy (NG)
- Wizkid (NG)
- Asake (NG)
- Davido (NG)
- Diamond Platnumz (TN)
- Focalistic (SA)
- Kidi (GH)
- Omah Lay (NG)
- Rema (NG)
- King Promise (GH)
Best Female MVP
- Tems (NG)
- Ayra Starr (NG)
- Gyakie (GH)
- Tiwa Savage (NG)
- Boohle (SA)
- Niniola (NG)
- Nkosazana Daughter (SA)
- Tyla (SA)
- Zuchu (TZ)
- Msaki (SA)
African Producer of the Year
- Blaisebeatz (Big Flexa)
- Andre Vibez (Calm Down)
- Magicsticks (Organise)
- Pheelz (Finesse)
- Niphkeyz (I’m a Mess)
- Tempoe (Soweto)
- Rewardbeatz (xtracool)
- Chopstix (Last Last)
- P.Prime (Woman)
- S2kizzy (Kwkwi)
Best Group or Duo
- Blaq Diamond (SA)
- Show Dem Camp (NG)
- Ajebo Hustlers (NG)
- Major League Djz (SA)
- Cavemen (NG)
- Mellow & Sleazy (SA)
- Dope Nation (GH)
- Buruklyn Boyz (KE)
- Yababuluku Boyz (MZ)
- NSG (UK, GHANA & NIGERIA)
Best Pop
- Fireboy & Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix) (NG)
- Rema – Calm Down (NG)
- Young Jonn – xtra cool (NG)
- Kidi – Touch It (GH)
- Diamond Platnumz ft. Zuchu – Mtasubiri (TZ)
- Ruger – Dior (NG)
- Omah Lay – Woman (NG)
- Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)
- Crayon – Ijo Laba Laba (NG)
- Lasmid – FRIDAY NIGHT (GH)
Song of the Year
- Omah Lay – I’m a mess (NG)
- Oxlade – ku lo sa (NG)
- Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen ft. Nkosazana Daughter – Sofa Silahlane (SA)
- Bien x Aaron Rimbui – Mbwe Mbwe (KE)
- Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)
- Asake – Organise (NG)
- Zakes Bantwini x Kasango – Osama (SA)
- Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)
Video of the Year
- Rema – Calm Down (NG)
- Fireboy x Asake – Bandana (NG)
- Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)
- Asake – Pbuy (NG)
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)
- Zakes Bantwini x Kasango – Osama (SA)
- Diamond Platnumz ft. Zuchu – Mtasubiri (TZ)
- Blaqbonez – Back in Uni (NG)
- Omah Lay – Soso (NG)
Legend of the Year – Sound Sultan
This award is for his contribution to the growth of the music industry and his community. This award will be presented by his friend 2Baba to his family, children and wife.
Innovation & Excellence in Sports
Innovation & Excellence in Fashion
Innovation & Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence
Innovation & Excellence in Community and Socio-Political Development
Innovation & Excellence in Digital Music Platforms
For further updates, visit their website and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
