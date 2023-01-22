Voting is Now open for The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity music awards festival by Soundcity Radio and Television has announced the nominees for this year’s edition of the continent-wide pop music showcase.

In the 15 music-only awards categories, Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with a total of 8 nominations in 7 categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category. Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having 7 nominations.

While Rema’s nominations are all unique categories, Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category. Other nominations include first-time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with 5 each. Also with 5 nominations is former nominee Kizz Daniel. Following in a number of nominations are; Costa Titch, Kidi and Ayra Starr who are nominated in 4 categories.

Following the earlier announcement of the return of the Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, the release of nominees now sets the stage for the voting leg of the road to the event date on February 11 at the Eko Convention centre, Lagos.

MunchIT, Desperado and Chivas Regal support this event.

The Tingo Mobile Soundcity MVP awards festival event will be televised live on the Soundcity TV network on Dstv and Gotv as well as on terrestrial ONTV in Lagos.

You can find the full nominees list below – Voting is now open through this link

Best New MVP

Victony (NG)

(NG) Ayra Starr (NG)

Young John (NG)

(NG) Seyi Vybez (NG)

(NG) Fave (NG)

(NG) Ruger (NG)

(NG) Black Sherif (GH)

Costa Titch (SA)

Phina (TZ)

(TZ) Wakadinali (KE)

African Artist of The Year

Burna Boy (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

(NG) Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

(TZ) Kidi (GH)

(GH) Msaki (SA)

(SA) Asake (NG)

Rema (NG)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Tems (NG)

(NG) Zuchu (TZ)

Best Collaboration

Pheelz & Bnxn Fka Buju – Finesse (NG)

& Fka – Finesse (NG) Fireboy & Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix) (NG)

& – Peru (remix) (NG) Black Sherif & Burna boy – Second Sermon (GH)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun , King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

, & (GH) Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M , Alfa Kat , Banaba Des , Sdida & Man T (SA)

, , , & (SA) Asake – sungba (remix) ft. Burna Boy (NG)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

– Buga (NG) Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy – Abo Mvelo (SA)

ft. & Abo Mvelo (SA) Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)

Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)

Best Hip-Hop

Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni (NG)

– Back in Uni (NG) M.I – The Guy (NG)

– The Guy (NG) Kaligraph ‘ OG ‘ Jones x Dax – Hiroshima

‘ ‘ x – Hiroshima Nasty C & AKA – Lemons to Lemonades (SA)

& – Lemons to Lemonades (SA) Psycho YP ft. Odumodu Blvck – Bando Diaries (NG)

ft. – Bando Diaries (NG) Ladipoe ft. Fireboy– Running (NG)

ft. Fireboy– Running (NG) Wakadinali ft. Sir Bwoy – Geri Inengi (KE)

– Geri Inengi (KE) Chyn ft. Fxtune – Hosana (NG)

ft. – Hosana (NG) Vector ft. Ladi Poe– Clowns (NG)

Listener’s Choice

Oxlade – Ku lo sa (NG)

– Ku lo sa (NG) Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela (SA)

Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy – Abo Mvelo (SA)

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)

Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz – Kolo Kolo

Viewers Choice

Asake – Pbuy (NG)

Timaya ft Bnxn fka Buju– Cold Outside (NG)

ft Bnxn fka Buju– Cold Outside (NG) Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)

Kidi – Touch It (GH)

Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveler (GH)

Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)

Digital Artist of the Year

Ckay (NG)

(NG) Wizkid (NG)

Rema (NG)

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

(NG) Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Omah Lay (NG)

1da Banton (NG)

(NG) Zuchu (TZ)

(TZ) Tems (NG)

African Dj of the Year

Dj Obi (NG)

(NG) Dj Tunez (NG)

(NG) Dj Big N (NG)

(NG) Uncle Waffles (SA)

(SA) Dj Maphorisa (SA)

(SA) Dj Dips (NG)

(NG) Black Coffee (SA)

(SA) Dj Vyrusky (GH)

(GH) Dj 4kerty (NG)

(NG) Dj Tariqo (MZ)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Asake (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TN)

Focalistic (SA)

(SA) Kidi (GH)

Omah Lay (NG)

Rema (NG)

King Promise (GH)

Best Female MVP

Tems (NG)

Ayra Starr (NG)

Gyakie (GH)

(GH) Tiwa Savage (NG)

(NG) Boohle (SA)

(SA) Niniola (NG)

(NG) Nkosazana Daughter (SA)

(SA) Tyla (SA)

(SA) Zuchu (TZ)

Msaki (SA)

African Producer of the Year

Blaisebeatz (Big Flexa)

(Big Flexa) Andre Vibez (Calm Down)

(Calm Down) Magicsticks (Organise)

(Organise) Pheelz (Finesse)

Niphkeyz (I’m a Mess)

(I’m a Mess) Tempoe (Soweto)

(Soweto) Rewardbeatz (xtracool)

(xtracool) Chopstix (Last Last)

(Last Last) P.Prime (Woman)

(Woman) S2kizzy (Kwkwi)

Best Group or Duo

Blaq Diamond (SA)

(SA) Show Dem Camp (NG)

(NG) Ajebo Hustlers (NG)

(NG) Major League Djz (SA)

(SA) Cavemen (NG)

(NG) Mellow & Sleazy (SA)

Dope Nation (GH)

(GH) Buruklyn Boyz (KE)

(KE) Yababuluku Boyz (MZ)

(MZ) NSG (UK, GHANA & NIGERIA)

Best Pop

Fireboy & Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix) (NG)

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Young Jonn – xtra cool (NG)

Kidi – Touch It (GH)

Diamond Platnumz ft. Zuchu – Mtasubiri (TZ)

Ruger – Dior (NG)

– Dior (NG) Omah Lay – Woman (NG)

Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)

Crayon – Ijo Laba Laba (NG)

– Ijo Laba Laba (NG) Lasmid – FRIDAY NIGHT (GH)

Song of the Year

Omah Lay – I’m a mess (NG)

Oxlade – ku lo sa (NG)

Wanitwa Mos , Master KG & Lowsheen ft . Nkosazana Daughter – Sofa Silahlane (SA)

, & ft Nkosazana Daughter – Sofa Silahlane (SA) Bien x Aaron Rimbui – Mbwe Mbwe (KE)

x – Mbwe Mbwe (KE) Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Asake – Organise (NG)

Zakes Bantwini x Kasango – Osama (SA)

x – Osama (SA) Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)

Video of the Year

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Fireboy x Asake – Bandana (NG)

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)

Asake – Pbuy (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Zakes Bantwini x Kasango – Osama (SA)

Diamond Platnumz ft. Zuchu – Mtasubiri (TZ)

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni (NG)

Omah Lay – Soso (NG)

Legend of the Year – Sound Sultan

This award is for his contribution to the growth of the music industry and his community. This award will be presented by his friend 2Baba to his family, children and wife.

Innovation & Excellence in Sports

Innovation & Excellence in Fashion

Innovation & Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence

Innovation & Excellence in Community and Socio-Political Development

Innovation & Excellence in Digital Music Platforms

For further updates, visit their website and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

