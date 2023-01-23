Red Carpet Glam from Netflix’s “Kings of Jo’Burg” Johannesburg Premiere

Over the weekend, some of South Africa’s biggest stars arrived in Johannesburg for the premiere of Ferguson Films and Netflix’s “Kings of Jo’Burg.” The film, which had its first season in 2020, will return for season 2 on Netflix on January 27.

The series has a number of well-known actors, such as Connie Ferguson, Tk Sebothoma, Zolisa Xaluvaalso, Cindy Mahlangu, Lunathi Mampofu, Buhle Samuels, Nollywood star Enyinna Nwigwe, and many more.

The guests first showed up for the pre-release screening at The Zone, Ster-Kinekor. It was hosted by comedian Mpho Popps and media personality Loot Love. South African Rapper, K.O got the party started by playing some of his hit songs. The screening was followed by an exclusive VIP after-party at Katzy’s Live.

The premiere’s theme was the City of Gold, and everyone dressed to impress. Samad Davis, Tarina Patel, Sandile Mahlangu (How to Ruin Christmas), Rosemary Zimu (Savage Beauty), Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Savage Beauty), Natasha Thahane (Blood & Water), Connie Chiume (Queen Sono), and Mpho Sibeko (Blood & Water) were also spotted on the red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery below to browse all the must-see looks from the premiere.