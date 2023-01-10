Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the action-packed trailer for "Kings of Jo'burg" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

BN TV

"The Resilience of a Sickle Cell Warrior": Watch Toyin Adesola share her Story on Koko Kolango's “Colours Of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch All Episodes of the New Web Series “Eat Love Heartbreak”

BN TV Living

A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV

Watch Adesua Etomi-Wellington Answer 13 Random Questions in New Vlog

BN TV

Bella Shmurda talks Starting Out, Meeting Olamide & Stardom #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch "Far From Home" stars Gbubemi, Mike & Tomi in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel releases Visuals for "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"

BN TV Living

Tolani Baj travelled to Cape Town for the First Time & Here’s How it Went

BN TV

Watch the action-packed trailer for “Kings of Jo’burg” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The second season of “Kings of Jo’burg” is coming to Netflix on January 27. The streamer has given fans a sneak peek at what’s to come in the official trailer. The 58-minute clip shows what happens when the natural and supernatural worlds collide.

The synopsis of the new season reads: “With the loss of the King of Jo’burg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold. With Simon missing, Mo must take over the Masire family’s business and also the curse. But no one is what they seem, especially his lover Phumzi.”

The South African show stars Zolisa Xaluva as Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko, Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede, Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid, Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi, Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masire, and Enyinna Nwigwe as Aliko Bajo, among many others.

“Kings of Jo’burg,” produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!
css.php