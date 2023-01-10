Watch the action-packed trailer for “Kings of Jo’burg” Season 2

The second season of “Kings of Jo’burg” is coming to Netflix on January 27. The streamer has given fans a sneak peek at what’s to come in the official trailer. The 58-minute clip shows what happens when the natural and supernatural worlds collide.

The synopsis of the new season reads: “With the loss of the King of Jo’burg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold. With Simon missing, Mo must take over the Masire family’s business and also the curse. But no one is what they seem, especially his lover Phumzi.”

The South African show stars Zolisa Xaluva as Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko, Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede, Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid, Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi, Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masire, and Enyinna Nwigwe as Aliko Bajo, among many others.

“Kings of Jo’burg,” produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson.

Watch the trailer below: